8th-grade Diamond Pack beats Coffee 14-1

Feb. 25—MOULTRIE — Every starter in the lineup had at least one hit as the Colquitt County eighth-grade baseball team shut out Coffee 14-1 on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The win was the fourth in a row for the eighth-graders, who opened the season with three straight losses.

Bradley Bryan went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in three runs for the Packers.

Chase Enfinger, Briar Littleton, Javian Daniels and Owen Avery each had two hits. One of Daniels's hits was a triple and one of Avery's was a double.

Jackson Dorminey had a triple and Kade Hopper and Brey Sands added singles.

Littleton and Enfinger each drove in a pair of runs.

Dorminey, Sands, Daniels and Avery each had one RBI.

Daniels started the game on the mound for the Packers and gave up just one earned run and two hits over the first four innings.

He walked two and struck out two.

Enfinger pitched the final two innings, allowing no runs and just one hit while striking out four Trojans.

The eighth-grade Packers will seek their fifth-straight win when they play host to Lowndes at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Packer Park.