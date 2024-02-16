8th-grade baseball team gets third-straight win

Feb. 16—MOULTRIE — Jackson Dorminey and Chase Enfinger combined to allow just one unearned run and three hits over seven innings as the Colquitt County eighth-grade baseball team defeated Thomas County Middle School 5-1 on Thursday at Packer Park.

The win, the eighth-graders' third in a row, raises the team's record to 3-3.

Dorminey threw the first five innings, giving up the lone run and three hits. He struck out four.

Enfinger finished up and did not allow a run or a hit. He struck out three.

Neither pitcher walked a batter.

All nine Colquitt County batters had at least one hit.

Briar Littleton, Wesley Hall and Trenton Coney each had two.

Dorminey, Enfinger, Kade Hopper, Javian Daniels, Easton Harlow and Brey Sands had the others.

The hits by Daniels and Harlow were doubles.

Colquitt got the only runs it would need in the second inning on a single by Dorminey that drove in Sands and Hall, both of whom had singled.

In the third, Harlow doubled and scored on a single by Hall to give the Packers a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth, after the first two Packers were retired, Hopper and Littleton reached on base hits and Daniels doubled to score Hopper.

Littleton scored the final run.

The eighth-graders will play next on Tuesday, Feb. 20, when they travel to Douglas to meet Coffee Middle School.