If you thought summer camps were just for kids, you are sadly mistaken.

The 8th annual Wes Booker Football Officials Camp took place in Russellville from June 12-14th. From pee wee to the collegiate ranks, officials from across the country congregated in the Natural State to learn and refine their skills.

FOX 16 attended Day 2 of the camp and got to see firsthand how referees are “earning their stripes”.

Founder Wes Booker and others explained what all goes on at the camp, why officiating is a year-round event and the difficulty of the job.

The campers also described what they learned and how they can apply the newfound information to their own skill sets.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.