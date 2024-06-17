8th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards vote is open

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 8th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards is back.

For nearly a decade, the Twin Tiers Sports Awards honors the best of the best in local sports. The power is in your hands. Vote on mytwintiers.com and help us determine the ultimate winner. You can vote here https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards-2024/ sponsored by Pine Valley Body Shop.

The show will be streamed our website at mytwintiers.com/sports on Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 PM. Join Andy Malnoske and Nick Ketter as we reveal the winners of 2024. Below, a list of each award up for grabs. You have until Sunday, July 7 to vote and each night 18 Sports will reveal nominee clip for each honor. Thank you for supporting the Twin Tiers Sports Awards!

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Highlight of the Year

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Moment of The Year

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Team of The Year

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Coach of The Year

Twin Tiers Sports Awards College Team of The Year

Twin Tiers Sports Awards People’s Choice Nominees for Best School Mascot

Twin Tiers Sports Awards College Athlete of The Year

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Female MVP

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP

Both below to be revealed on the upcoming show

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Inspiration of The Year

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Lifetime Achievement Award

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.