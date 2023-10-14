89th Little Brown Stein set to be slobberknocker

Oct. 14—The No. 3 Idaho football team will open the doors to the P1FCU Kibbie Dome for just the second time this season at 7:30 p.m. today against No. 10 Montana (ESPN2) in perhaps the most anticipated game to hit the astroturf in more than a decade.

The 89th Little Brown Stein rivalry game has brought back feelings of old as the two longtime combatants are both ranked in the Football Championship Subdivision Top 25 and are fighting for position within the Big Sky Conference.

"It's just like the old days," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "It has a lot of implications for the Big Sky race, the national race and playoff positioning. It's a huge game."

The Vandal faithful are expected to show up in a big way as the rivalry game, which is an FCS top-10 matchup that is also serving as Idaho's homecoming, is sold out.

The last time the 16,000-seat venue was sold out came during a 52-14 loss to Boise State on Nov. 12, 2010.

Here's what to expect from today's slobberknocker:

Efficiency on offense is key

Idaho and Montana combined for 86 yards on the ground in last year's matchup. It's highly unlikely today's contest will feature such an abysmal rushing attack.

The Vandals have tallied more than 1,200 yards on the ground this season and have the conference's leading rusher in sophomore Anthony Woods.

The Palmdale, Calif., native has 662 rushing yards, which ranks seventh in the FCS, and his 10 TDS are tied for third.

Woods' partner in the backfield, Nick Romano, brings a nice change of pace when he enters the game, picking up 311 yards on 52 carries so far this season.

Montana's identity on defense is stopping the run. The Grizzlies currently have the top rush defense in the Big Sky, allowing 88.3 yards per game.

If Montana is able to take away the run like it did last year, then the Vandals will have to turn to their playmakers on the outside. But it's important they don't force it.

Idaho offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner has shown a commitment to the run game this season, whether that be through traditional or exotic means, and it's imperative that continues.

"That'll be one of the keys to the game," Eck said. "I think we're running the ball better than we were at this point last year. But this is going to be a good test."

Idaho's running game has benefited from opposing teams trying to focus on fifth-year junior receiver Hayden Hatten.

Hatten, who especially excelled against Big Sky competition last year, has seen his role change this season. He's still contributing in the short and intermediate passing game. But his scores have gone down — in fact, he has the same number of passing touchdowns (2) as he does receiving ones.

"You know, as long as we're winning games, man, the Vandals are rolling," Hatten said. "We have the entire community behind us. It's great to have the entire community back and loving Vandal football. That's something that goes beyond gratitude — having the entire community support the team again."

The Phoenix native will have the opportunity to make an impact in the passing game. And when that happens, the offensive line has to hold up.

The O-line has done a good job opening up running lanes. But the group is leaving much to be desired in pass protection.

Montana applies a lot of pressure on defense, and most of its nine turnovers have been caused by the pressure.

"They have a lot of exotic blitz packages," Eck said. "They'll blitz the corners and field safeties. You have to be ready for anyone on any play."

Defense, you know this story

The Griz started to find their identity on offense in their 31-23 win over UC Davis last Saturday.

Senior quarterback Clifton McDowell began to hit his stride as a passer and a runner.

The Spring, Texas, native was 18-of-32 passing for 243 yards while adding an extra 49 yards on the ground.

McDowell weighs north of 220 pounds, and he can move — he's Montana's second-leading rusher, tallying 272 yards and two scores on the season.

The Griz's gunslinger is also efficient through the air, completing 60% of his passes on the season.

"I think they're hitting their stride offensively," Eck said. "It'll be a good test for our defense, but it boils down to stopping the run and making them one-dimensional."

McDowell has plenty of receivers at his disposal, with juniors Keelan White (378) and Junior Bergen (328) ranking in the top 10 in the Big Sky for receiving yards.

"They have a good receiving corps," Eck said. "I think that's the strength of their offense. I think they were going through a bit of a process of figuring out who they wanted to be offensively, and I think last game they found some answers."

The important third phase

The Vandals kickoff and punt units have been reliable all season, not giving up a big return to this point. But Eck knows what a difference-maker Bergen is in the return game.

The Billings, Mont., native has returned 11 punts for 205 yards and had a 47-yard house call in a 43-13 win against Utah Tech on Sept. 9.

The junior has also returned three kicks for 81 yards.

"That Junior Bergen is a really good player," Eck said. "We've done a pretty good job with both units. But again, that'll be one of the biggest things we have to take care of. This team plays really hard. They play their tails off, and that shows up a lot on special teams."

