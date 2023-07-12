89th DREAM GAME: Spataro eager for return to playing field and leading County all-stars

Jul. 12—Dominico Spataro spent his last moments of a career filled with playmaking and championships wrapped in a winter jacket, sitting on a bench and reflecting.

One week earlier, on a scramble that gained a huge chunk of yards — a run he made so many times during his career — the Lakeland quarterback pulled his hamstring. The durable two-way standout tried every medical treatment he could to heal in the short time between the District 2 Class 2A championship game and the PIAA playoffs, but ultimately, the strain stripped him of the quickness that made him an elusive dual threat with the football in his hands.

Lakeland, which dominated every opponent in the Lackawanna Football Conference, lost that state playoff game to Executive Education. Spataro did not like having the curtain drawn so abruptly.

This week, Spataro, last season's Times-Tribune Offensive Player of the Year, is eager for a return to the field. He gets his chance as a member of the County all-star team when it plays the City all-stars in the 89th Scranton Lions Club Dream Game on July 19 at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium.

"It was a crappy ending for all of us at Lakeland," Spataro said. "We had a lot of injuries late in the year. All of us were banged up. The guys here now are all healthy, and we are joining up with a bunch of guys from other teams that we didn't like on the field but are now best friends.

"I can't wait to get out there and play."

To say Spataro had one of the biggest smiles on his face at the annual Media Night is an understatement.

He is ready.

Before his untimely setback, the veteran leader for the Chiefs had a productive senior year and career. He had 150 completions, 246 attempts, eight interceptions, 2,388 yards and 31 touchdowns passing, while adding 815 yards and 17 touchdowns rushing all while playing mostly in the first half of games.

Spataro piloted the most explosive offense in the LFC as Lakeland outscored its opponents 347-71 in the first half during a 12-game winning streak.

His success in leading the Chiefs came as no surprise. Spataro took over as the starting quarterback in his sophomore year and led the program to LFC division titles each year, a pair of District 2 championships, and a record of 27-4. He finished with 384 completions, 633 attempts, 21 interceptions, 5,673 yards, and 70 touchdowns, and had 334 carries for 1,898 yards and 34 touchdowns rushing.

As a defensive back, he also had 138 tackles and six interceptions in four seasons as a starter.

A multi-sport athlete, Spataro, who earned All-Region honors in swimming, missed his senior season in the pool while recovering from his injury. He did rejoin the Lakeland track and field team and contributed as a sprinter and javelin thrower before another injury, this time to his arm, sidelined him for the poseason.

"I have had my ups and downs," Spataro said. "Finally, waking up in the morning, I am feeling good. I am excited to get to play my first football game 100% healthy again. We are really excited to get out there and play at 100% for the first time in a very long time."

As the quarterback for the County all-stars, Spataro is looking forward to one final game representing Lakeland.

He will have a pair of familiar weapons at his disposal as well. Teammates Jon Seamans, an All-Region wide receiver, and Kevin Snyder, also a receiver, are both members of the County. Seamans finished his career with 64 receptions, 1,218 yards, and 20 touchdowns, while Snyder had 61 receptions for 1,090 yards and 12 touchdowns in his four seasons.

In addition, the County will also have All-Region receiver Taheed Jewell, who had a school-record 53 receptions for 612 yards and eight touchdowns for Valley View last season, former All-Region receiver Kage Southerton from Honesdale, and Abington Heights receiver Jack Burke, who had 39 receptions for 674 yards and three touchdowns, as options in the passing game.

"Having Kevin, who I always said ran the best routes, and Jon, who is a state medal winner with outstanding speed, is great," said Spataro, who will continue his academic and athletic careers at Seton Hill. "Having those guys and having great chemistry with them is exciting. I also can't wait to start throwing to the other guys and see their strengths. It's going to be fun.

"I have been thinking about this game constantly. I can't wait to put the pads back on and get a chance to play again."

Contact the writer: jbfawcett@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9125; @sportsTT on Twitter