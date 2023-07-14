89th DREAM GAME: Holy Cross' Tierney made most of football opportunity

Jul. 13—MOSCOW — When he enrolled at Holy Cross as a freshman, Logan Tierney learned the administration made the difficult decision to pause its football program.

He found himself at a crossroads.

Through junior football in the Valley View program, Tierney built a reputation as a punishing running back and a physical linebacker. He loved the sport, and not being able to play hurt. But he also enjoyed competing in basketball, and having the opportunity to be a part of the Crusaders' successful team swayed his decision to stay at the school.

By his sophomore year, Holy Cross had enough participation to field a team. Tierney put the pads back on, and while that season lasted only a few games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he made the most of his junior and senior seasons.

A Lackawanna Football Conference all-star, Tierney is part of the City all-star team that is preparing to play the County all-stars in the 89th Scranton Lions Club Dream Game on Wednesday at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

"I am very happy that I stuck things out and stayed at Holy Cross," Tierney said at practice Wednesday at North Pocono Stadium. "It made my love for the game of football even stronger, and I am going on to play in college. This has always been a dream of mine to play in this game, and I didn't know that it would become a reality with the way that my freshman and sophomore years went, but my teammates helped me fulfill my dream by coming out for football and then helping me to achieve success."

In his first season as a running back, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Tierney ran for 221 yards on 39 carries, but the Crusaders lost all five of their games.

The following fall, Tierney made an impressive opening statement. He ran for 242 yards and two touchdowns, and Holy Cross defeated Holy Redeemer, 34-28. That energized the program.

Holy Cross won four games and played in the Eastern Conference Class 1A/2A playoff game for a program that had a record of 20-110 in its 13 previous seasons. Tierney finished the season with 1,494 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 73 yards and a score. His season also included a 203-yard game where he scored three touchdowns against Hanover Area and a three-touchdown game in a win over Columbia Montour Vo-Tech.

"That was a fun year," Tierney said. "I was glad to be a part of what I think was one of the best Holy Cross teams in school history. The record wasn't the best, but the things we were able to achieve were outside the norm for the program."

Holy Cross could not carry the momentum into Tierney's senior year. He battled injuries and finished with 829 yards rushing and six touchdowns, but the Crusaders were 0-10.

In the winter, though, he played a big role in Holy Cross' run to a District 2 Class 2A championship and a deep PIAA playoff run in basketball as one of the dominant players in the paint.

Tierney closed out his high school career by committing to Misericordia University.

"I just want to prove that I am good enough to play in this game," Tierney said. "I am very proud to be considered one of the top players at Holy Cross. I am also very happy about going to Misericordia and continuing to play."

Rosters additions

Lakeland two-way lineman Adam Wormuth, Mid Valley's Marc Esteras and Valley View defensive lineman Robert Altieri joined the County all-stars.

Wormuth, a 6-4, 295-pounder, earned All-Region honors at offensive tackle and the Hookey Reap Award as the top offensive lineman in Lackawanna County.

Valley View linebacker Dylan Walsh, Western Wayne linebacker Paul Guidice and Riverside lineman Paul Higgins withdrew from participating.

The City also lost a player when Scranton's Donato Stepney chose not to participate.

