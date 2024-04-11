UPDATE: 88th Masters will begin at 10:30 a.m.; patron gates open at 9:30 a.m.

Apr. 11—Mother Nature has delayed the opening round of the 88th Masters Tournament this morning, but play will begin by mid-morning.

In a memo sent to media, the tournament said patron gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and play will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The tournament announced Wednesday that patron gate openings would be delayed.

The tournament will begin with the opening ceremony at 10:10 a.m. featuring honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson.

The forecast for Thursday morning called for heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40-45 mph. But by 7 a.m. Thursday, that had changed.

The latest forecast for the tournament said:

"We are currently dry with the precipitation shifting to our east. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are 75 miles to the southwest of Augusta moving to the northeast.

"This activity may impact ANGC between 7:30AM-9AM, but current track has the lightning threat remaining to our south. Peak wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible through 11AM with sustained winds of 15-20 gusting to 30-35 mph continuing through the afternoon. Rainfall totals will be much less than forecasted yesterday with additional amounts likely holding under 0.50".