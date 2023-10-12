88th Little Brown Stein propelled UI to historic run

Oct. 12—It's been 362 days since the Idaho football team's renaissance.

It was Oct. 15, 2022, and the setting was Washington-Grizzly Stadium, which was packed with over 26,000 screaming fans who expected the Grizzlies to keep the Little Brown Stein in Missoula, where it had resided for the last 24 years. But what those in attendance witnessed was Idaho's transition from doormat to postseason contender with a 30-23 win over the Griz.

Now the two teams will meet again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2) at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

The Vandals bringing the Little Brown Stein back to Moscow last season came with plenty of historic significance as it ended a seven-game and nearly 23-year skid to their longest-tenured rival. But it also played a huge role in sending Idaho to the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Divisiona I-AA playoffs) for the first time since 1995.

The Vandals were in contention for an at-large bid after finishing tied for third place in the Big Sky Conference at 7-5 overall and 6-2 in league play.

The chance of a playoff appearance at the time seemed likely for the Vandals, but it wasn't a guarantee. That wave of uncertainty turned into excitement as the team watched the FCS playoff selection show inside the Litehouse Suite at the Kibbie Dome when the hosts announced Montana prior to Idaho.

"I didn't know if we were in," Idaho coach Jason Eck said after the Vandals made the playoffs on Nov. 20. "I kind of got a sick feeling, but when Montana made it, I felt a little bit better. When I saw our name up there, it's hard to put into words how that felt."

Heading into its matchup with Montana, Idaho was on the cusp of finding its identity, especially on offense.

The Vandals opened the 2022 season with two Football Bowl Subdivision losses to the Pac-12's Washington State and the Big Ten's Indiana. But it seemed like they were heading in the right direction.

Idaho paired those losses with three straight wins against Drake (42-14) and conference foes Northern Arizona (27-10) and Northern Colorado (55-35).

In that stretch, the Vandals' offense did what has carried them up to this point: dominate time of possession, be fearless and get the ball to Hayden Hatten.

As Idaho collected three straight wins for the first time since 2016, they possessed the ball for an average of 35 minutes, six seconds per game and were 4-of-4 on fourth down, while Hatten had 17 receptions for 248 yards.

While the stats were impressive and Idaho's offense was rolling, Montana was going to be its biggest conference test. And if the Vandals wanted to prove they could hang with the big boys, they had to produce against a playoff mainstay like the Griz.

Once things kicked off that early sunny Saturday afternoon, it started off as expected in a rivalry game of this tenure — chippy.

Idaho freshman running back Eli Cummings returned the opening kick and was shoulder-checked aggressively out of bounds by Montana linebacker Tyler Fink at the 15-yard line.

This set the tone for a game that was expected to be won in the trenches. But neither team could get anything going on the ground, with the teams combining to rush for 86 yards on 62 carries (1.3 per carry).

Idaho turned to the arm of upstart freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy on its first scoring drive.

The future Jerry Rice Award winner conducted an 11-play drive that took 6:04 off the clock and was 5-of-7 for 53 yards.

The Baldwin Hills, Calif., native was having a solid campaign up to this point. But this was where he really cemented himself as one of the Big Sky's top passers.

He finished 21-of-27 passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns while making throws that an inexperienced quarterback typically doesn't make.

The Idaho gunslinger is hard to rattle, and that was put on display when he led the Vandals on a scoring drive with 1:48 remaining in the second quarter to bring the game within 13-12 at the half.

McCoy took a roughing the passer penalty on third-and-11 at Montana's 48-yard line with 48 seconds remaining, and it led to a score.

McCoy located his favorite target twice in a row, Hatten, before the pair connected for a 24-yard TD.

Hatten made a Randy Moss-like catch and pointed out the two Grizzly defenders who attempted to make a play on him.

The Vandals put themselves up for good after a fearless decision to go for an onside kick to start the second half. The choice led to a 40-yard field goal from Ricard Chavez to put Idaho in front, 15-13.

Hatten and McCoy connected nine times for 149 yards and two scores, with his second score being the dagger.

McCoy had all the time in the world to uncork a 43-yard 50-50 ball to his best receiver, and from there, Hatten got vertical, leaping high in the air to pinpoint the pass as he fell in the end zone to put his guys ahead 22-13 with 1:54 remaining in the third quarter.

These big plays, paired with Idaho outpossessing Montana by 24 minutes, propelled the Vandals to the win. But Montana coach Bobby Hauck doesn't seem to be taking much stock in Idaho's big-play ability coming into this week's meeting.

"They got the two big plays," Hauck said during this week's coaches show. "The one play was a chuck it up to the X receiver and the other was a sucker play off the screen look; that's where a good number of their yards came from, and you know if you want to control the game, you have to run the ball. My personal opinion is that passing yards are empty calories, so I don't even really consider it that much."

That is quite the statement from the fifth-year coach, especially about a game where his team ran 18 times for 34 yards (1.9 per carry) while quarterback Lucas Johnson passed 38 times — he must've just been hungry that day.

As for this year's matchup, the shoe seems to be on the other foot.

Since the Grizzlies lost to Idaho, they've been walking the line between middling and slightly relevant.

Montana finished the last regular season losers of 3 of its last 5. But the Griz were able to capture a postseason victory, a 34-24 decision over Southeast Missouri State — a feat Idaho failed to do.

This season, the Grizzlies find themselves No. 10 in the FCS Stats Perform Poll at 5-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Sky play.

The Griz's two conference wins were against eighth-place Idaho State (28-20) and a 31-23 decision over UC Davis last week.

The Vandals are tied at the top of the Big Sky Conference with Montana State and are No. 3 in the FCS Stats Perform Poll at 5-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Idaho has played a Division I-most five road games and has come out 4-1 overall.

The Vandals also own an FBS win, a 33-6 decision over the Mountain West's Nevada on Sept. 9.

Fans are expected to show up in bunches for the 89th Little Brown Stein rivalry game, and the biggest reason might be because of the 88th edition that sparked the Vandals' path in the right direction.

