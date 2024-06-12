88 days till the Cardinals’ season opener against the Bills

We are a day closer to the start of the NFL regular season in 2024 and the Arizona Cardinals’ first game of the year. On this Wednesday, we are 88 days from when the Cardinals open the season on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

No. 88 has not been worn in some time. It is one of the team’s retired numbers.

It was last worn by tight end J.V. Cain, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1974-1978 before his tragic death in 1979.

He collapsed on the practice field and died two hours later at the hospital.

He was the team’s rookie of the year in 1974 when he caught 13 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.

1976 was his best season. He caught 26 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns. He caught another 25 passes for 328 yards in 1977.

It was retired after that.

He wasn’t the best player to wear No. 88. That was receiver Sonny Randle, who wore it from 1959-1966, was a Pro Bowler four teams and a first-team All Pro once. He had two 1,000-yard seasons and led the league in receiving touchdowns one year.

