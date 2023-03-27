87th Masters Tournament field: Who's playing and how they qualified

10
Golf Channel Digital
·3 min read

The 87th Masters Tournament begins on April 6 at Augusta National Golf Club. The field will consist of no more than 90 players, with one spot available for the winner of the Valero Texas Open.

Here's a look at the field:

PLAYER, QUALIFYING CRITERIA NUMBER(S)

  • Abraham Ancer: 18

  • Sam Bennett (a): 7

  • Keegan Bradley: 16, 18

  • Sam Burns: 16, 17, 18

  • Patrick Cantlay: 16, 17, 18

  • Ben Carr (a): 7

  • Cameron Champ: 12

  • Corey Conners: 12, 17, 18

  • Fred Couples: 1

  • Harrison Crowe (a): 9

  • Jason Day: 19

  • Bryson DeChambeau: 2

  • Harris English: 19

  • Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a): 11

  • Tony Finau: 16, 17, 18

  • Matt Fitzpatrick: 2, 13, 16, 17, 18

  • Tommy Fleetwood: 14, 18

  • Ryan Fox: 18

  • Sergio Garcia: 1

  • Talor Gooch: 17, 18

  • Brian Harman: 17, 18

  • Tyrrell Hatton: 18

  • Russell Henley: 16, 18

  • Kazuki Higa: special invitation

  • Tom Hoge: 17, 18

  • Max Homa: 16, 17, 18

  • Billy Horschel: 16, 17, 18

  • Viktor Hovland: 14, 17, 18

  • Mackenzie Hughes: 16, 18

  • Sungjae Im: 12, 17, 18

  • Dustin Johnson: 1, 12, 18

  • Zach Johnson: 1

  • Si Woo Kim: 16

  • Tom Kim: 16, 18

  • Chris Kirk: 16

  • Kevin Kisner: 18

  • Kurt Kitayama: 16, 18

  • Brooks Koepka: 2, 4

  • Jason Kokrak: 18

  • Bernhard Langer: 1

  • K.H. Lee: 16, 17, 18

  • Min Woo Lee: 19

  • Shane Lowry: 3, 12, 18

  • Sandy Lyle: 1

  • Hideki Matsuyama: 1, 13, 17, 18

  • Matthew McClean (a): 10

  • Rory McIlroy: 12, 14, 16, 17, 18

  • Adrian Meronk: 18

  • Phil Mickelson: 1, 4

  • Keith Mitchell: 19

  • Larry Mize: 1

  • Francesco Molinari: 3

  • Taylor Moore: 16

  • Collin Morikawa: 3, 4, 12, 17, 18

  • Kevin Na: 18

  • Joaquin Niemann: 17, 18

  • Alex Noren: 18

  • Jose Maria Olazabal: 1

  • Louis Oosthuizen: 18

  • Mito Pereira: 15, 18

  • Thomas Pieters: 18

  • J.T. Poston: 16, 17

  • Aldrich Potgieter (a): 8

  • Seamus Power: 16, 18

  • Jon Rahm: 2, 16, 17, 18

  • Patrick Reed: 1, 12, 17, 19

  • Justin Rose: 16

  • Gordon Sargent (a): special invitation

  • Xander Schauffele: 16, 17, 18

  • Scottie Scheffler: 1, 5, 12, 13, 16, 17

  • Charl Schwartzel: 1, 12

  • Adam Scott: 1, 17, 18

  • Vijay Singh: 1

  • Cameron Smith: 3, 5, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18

  • Jordan Spieth: 1, 16, 17, 18

  • Scott Stallings: 17

  • Sepp Straka: 17, 18

  • Adam Svensson: 16

  • Sahith Theegala: 17, 18

  • Justin Thomas: 4, 5, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18

  • Harold Varner III: 18

  • Bubba Watson: 1

  • Mike Weir: 1

  • Danny Willett: 1, 12

  • Aaron Wise: 17

  • Gary Woodland: 2

  • Tiger Woods: 1

  • Cameron Young: 14, 15, 17, 18

  • Will Zalatoris: 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18

Past champions who will not play in 2023:

  • Tommy Aaron

  • Jack Burke, Jr.

  • Angel Cabrera

  • Charles Coody

  • Ben Crenshaw

  • Nick Faldo

  • Raymond Floyd

  • Trevor Immelman

  • Jack Nicklaus

  • Mark O'Meara

  • Gary Player

  • Craig Stadler

  • Tom Watson

  • Ian Woosnam

  • Fuzzy Zoeller

2023 qualifying categories

1: Masters champions (lifetime)
2: U.S. Open champions (five years)
3: Open champions (five years)
4: PGA champion (five years)
5: Players champion (three years)
6: Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)
7: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year)
8: Current British Amateur champion (one year)
9: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)
10: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)
11: Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)
12: First 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters
13: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open
14: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's Open Championship
15: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship
16: Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events that award at least a full allocation of FedEx Cup points
17: Qualifiers from the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 in FedEx Cup)
18: 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
19: 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters

Recommended Stories