87 best prospects available for the Rams on Day 2 of the draft

The Los Angeles Rams sat out the first round of the draft again this year, opting not to trade up from the 36th overall pick. That’s not surprising given all the needs this team has, even as tempting as it may have been to go up and get Nolan Smith at the end of the first.

It’s perfectly fine that they stood pat because the board fell nicely for the Rams heading into Day 2. There are still a lot of great prospects available, including a top cornerback, a do-it-all tight end and a versatile defensive back from Alabama.

Looking ahead to Round 2, which is when the Rams get to join the fun, many prospects from our original top 100 big board are still available. Here are the best ones left heading into Day 2, which begins on Friday night.

1-10

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

1. CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

2. DB Brian Branch, Alabama

3. TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

4. G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

5. DL Keion White, Georgia Tech

6. DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

7. TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

8. TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

9. G Steve Avila, TCU

10. LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

11-20

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

11. CB D.J. Turner, Michigan

12. OLB B.J. Ojulari, LSU

13. OT/G Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

14. C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

15. CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

16. CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

17. CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

18. OLB Derick Hall, Auburn

19. C Joe Tippman, Wisconsin

20. OT/G Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

21-30

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt

21. WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

22. CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

23. CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

24. WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

25. DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

26. LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

27. OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

28. DB Jartavius Martin, Illinois

29. OLB Byron Young, Tennessee

30. WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

31-40

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

31. S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

32. WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

33. OLB Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

34. TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

35. OLB Zach Harrison, Ohio State

36. S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

37. CB Riley Moss, Iowa

38. G Chandler Zavala, NC State

39. QB Will Levis, Kentucky

40. QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

41-50

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

41. WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

42. TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

43. LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

44. CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

45. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

46. WR Rashee Rice, SMU

47. C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

48. OLB/DE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

49. OLB/LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

50. OLB Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

51-60

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

51. RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

52. NT Siaki Ika, Baylor

53. WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

54. TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

55. TE Brenton Strange, Penn State

56. NT Gervon Dexter Jr., Florida

57. DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

58. S Sydney Brown, Illinois

59. OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

60. CB Cory Trice, Purdue

61-70

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

61. WR Tank Dell, Houston

62. S JL Skinner, Boise State

63. S Jordan Battle, Alabama

64. RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

65. LB Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

66. OT Blake Freeland, BYU

67. RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

68. CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

69. CB Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

70. CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

71-80

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown

71. OLB YaYa Diaby, Louisville

72. LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

73. LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

74. CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M

75. G Andrew Vorhees, USC

76. CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

77. DE/OLB Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

78. OLB Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

79. OLB Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

80. CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

81-87

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

81. DT Moro Ojomo, Texas

82. OT Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

83. TE Davis Allen, Clemson

84. LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

85. RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

86. WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

87. TE Will Mallory, Miami

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire