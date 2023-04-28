87 best prospects available for the Rams on Day 2 of the draft
The Los Angeles Rams sat out the first round of the draft again this year, opting not to trade up from the 36th overall pick. That’s not surprising given all the needs this team has, even as tempting as it may have been to go up and get Nolan Smith at the end of the first.
It’s perfectly fine that they stood pat because the board fell nicely for the Rams heading into Day 2. There are still a lot of great prospects available, including a top cornerback, a do-it-all tight end and a versatile defensive back from Alabama.
Looking ahead to Round 2, which is when the Rams get to join the fun, many prospects from our original top 100 big board are still available. Here are the best ones left heading into Day 2, which begins on Friday night.
1. CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
2. DB Brian Branch, Alabama
3. TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
4. G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
5. DL Keion White, Georgia Tech
6. DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
7. TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
8. TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
9. G Steve Avila, TCU
10. LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
11. CB D.J. Turner, Michigan
12. OLB B.J. Ojulari, LSU
13. OT/G Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
14. C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
15. CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
16. CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
17. CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
18. OLB Derick Hall, Auburn
19. C Joe Tippman, Wisconsin
20. OT/G Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
21. WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
22. CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
23. CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
24. WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
25. DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
26. LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
27. OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
28. DB Jartavius Martin, Illinois
29. OLB Byron Young, Tennessee
30. WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
31. S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
32. WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
33. OLB Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
34. TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa
35. OLB Zach Harrison, Ohio State
36. S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State
37. CB Riley Moss, Iowa
38. G Chandler Zavala, NC State
39. QB Will Levis, Kentucky
40. QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
41. WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
42. TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
43. LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
44. CB Darius Rush, South Carolina
45. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
46. WR Rashee Rice, SMU
47. C Luke Wypler, Ohio State
48. OLB/DE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
49. OLB/LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
50. OLB Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
51. RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
52. NT Siaki Ika, Baylor
53. WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
54. TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
55. TE Brenton Strange, Penn State
56. NT Gervon Dexter Jr., Florida
57. DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
58. S Sydney Brown, Illinois
59. OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
60. CB Cory Trice, Purdue
61. WR Tank Dell, Houston
62. S JL Skinner, Boise State
63. S Jordan Battle, Alabama
64. RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane
65. LB Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
66. OT Blake Freeland, BYU
67. RB Roschon Johnson, Texas
68. CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
69. CB Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
70. CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
71. OLB YaYa Diaby, Louisville
72. LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
73. LB Dorian Williams, Tulane
74. CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M
75. G Andrew Vorhees, USC
76. CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
77. DE/OLB Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
78. OLB Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State
79. OLB Yasir Abdullah, Louisville
80. CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
81. DT Moro Ojomo, Texas
82. OT Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
83. TE Davis Allen, Clemson
84. LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
85. RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
86. WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
87. TE Will Mallory, Miami