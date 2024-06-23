865 Alliance push past Rhythm in return to Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – After four-consecutive matches on the road, Bristol Rhythm AFC returned home to Gene Malcolm Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors from Knoxville, 865 Alliance, scored once in the first half and twice in the second to grab a shutout victory, 3-0.

The Rhythm fall to 1-0-6 on the season and have lost five-straight matches. They will look to avenge the loss in a return trip to Knoxville on Wednesday.

