The 86 Titans who played at least one snap in 2022
The Tennessee Titans were once again riddled with injuries during the 2022 campaign in what was a repeat of 2021, a year in which Tennessee broke the NFL record for the most players fielded with 91.
While the Titans didn’t set that mark once again in 2022, they did come close, fielding a total of 86 players, which ranked first in the NFL this past season and second all time behind their 91.
On top of their players fielded number, the Titans were also elite at putting guys on injured reserve.
The Titans were tied for the most currently on IR when the season ended with 23, and they placed the most players on the list throughout the course of the campaign with 34.
NFL 2022 regular season, Top 5, most games missed by injured players and health protocols
TEN 339
DEN 303
ARI 291
NOR 268
With the Titans needing bodies, we saw plenty of new faces come and go just about every week, including that exciting but ultimately disappointing cup of coffee with the man, the myth, the legend himself, Josh Gordon.
As you scroll this list of the players who saw at least one snap for Tennessee, you’re bound to go “oh yeah, he was on the team” at least once. Gordon might’ve been that guy, so sorry.
Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill
Joshua Dobbs
Malik Willis
Running backs
Derrick Henry
Hassan Haskins
Dontrell Hilliard
Julius Chestnut
Jonathan Ward
Trenton Cannon
Fullbacks
Tory Carter
Wide receivers
Treylon Burks
Robert Woods
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Kyle Philips
Racey McMath
Cody Hollister
Josh Gordon
Chris Conley
Mason Kinsey
C.J. Board
Dez Fitzpatrick
Tight ends
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Austin Hooper
Geoff Swaim
Kevin Rader
Offensive linemen
Ben Jones
Nicholas Petit-Frere
Nate Davis
Taylor Lewan
Dennis Daley
Aaron Brewer
Corey Levin
Dillon Radunz
Le’Raven Clark
Jordan Roos
Zack Johnson
Xavier Newman
Daniel Munyer
Defensive linemen
Denico Autry
Jeffery Simmons
DeMarcus Walker
Teair Tart
Kevin Strong
Sam Okuayinonu
Da’Shawn Hand
Mario Edwards
Jayden Peevy
Naquan Jones
Larrell Murchison
Inside linebackers
David Long
Zach Cunningham
Dylan Cole
Jack Gibbens
Monty Rice
Joe Schobert
Joseph Jones
Andre Smith
Outside linebackers
Bud Dupree
Rashad Weaver
Ola Adeniyi
Tarell Basham
Derrek Tuszka
Wyatt Ray
Cornerbacks
Kristian Fulton
Roger McCreary
Elijah Molden
Tre Avery
Terrance Mitchell
Lonnie Johnson
Caleb Farley
Chris Jackson
Greg Mabin
John Reid
Davontae Harris
Josh Thompson
Safeties
Kevin Byard
Amani Hooker
Andrew Adams
Joshua Kalu
Ugo Amadi
A.J. Moore
Punters
Ryan Stonehouse
Kickers
Randy Bullock
Caleb Shudak
Josh Lambo
Long snappers
Morgan Cox