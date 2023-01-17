The 86 Titans who played at least one snap in 2022

The Tennessee Titans were once again riddled with injuries during the 2022 campaign in what was a repeat of 2021, a year in which Tennessee broke the NFL record for the most players fielded with 91.

While the Titans didn’t set that mark once again in 2022, they did come close, fielding a total of 86 players, which ranked first in the NFL this past season and second all time behind their 91.

On top of their players fielded number, the Titans were also elite at putting guys on injured reserve.

The Titans were tied for the most currently on IR when the season ended with 23, and they placed the most players on the list throughout the course of the campaign with 34.

NFL 2022 regular season, Top 5, most games missed by injured players and health protocols TEN 339

DEN 303

ARI 291

NOR 268

SEA 267https://t.co/HBPgJxYIPz — Man Games Lost NFL (@ManGamesLostNFL) January 12, 2023

With the Titans needing bodies, we saw plenty of new faces come and go just about every week, including that exciting but ultimately disappointing cup of coffee with the man, the myth, the legend himself, Josh Gordon.

As you scroll this list of the players who saw at least one snap for Tennessee, you’re bound to go “oh yeah, he was on the team” at least once. Gordon might’ve been that guy, so sorry.

Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill

Joshua Dobbs

Malik Willis

Running backs

Derrick Henry

Hassan Haskins

Dontrell Hilliard

Julius Chestnut

Jonathan Ward

Trenton Cannon

Fullbacks

Tory Carter

Wide receivers

Treylon Burks

Robert Woods

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Kyle Philips

Racey McMath

Cody Hollister

Josh Gordon

Chris Conley

Mason Kinsey

C.J. Board

Dez Fitzpatrick

Tight ends

Chigoziem Okonkwo

Austin Hooper

Geoff Swaim

Kevin Rader

Offensive linemen

Ben Jones

Nicholas Petit-Frere

Nate Davis

Taylor Lewan

Dennis Daley

Aaron Brewer

Corey Levin

Dillon Radunz

Le’Raven Clark

Jordan Roos

Zack Johnson

Xavier Newman

Daniel Munyer

Defensive linemen

Denico Autry

Jeffery Simmons

DeMarcus Walker

Teair Tart

Kevin Strong

Sam Okuayinonu

Da’Shawn Hand

Mario Edwards

Jayden Peevy

Naquan Jones

Larrell Murchison

Inside linebackers

David Long

Zach Cunningham

Dylan Cole

Jack Gibbens

Monty Rice

Joe Schobert

Joseph Jones

Andre Smith

Outside linebackers

Bud Dupree

Rashad Weaver

Ola Adeniyi

Tarell Basham

Derrek Tuszka

Wyatt Ray

Cornerbacks

Kristian Fulton

Roger McCreary

Elijah Molden

Tre Avery

Terrance Mitchell

Lonnie Johnson

Caleb Farley

Chris Jackson

Greg Mabin

John Reid

Davontae Harris

Josh Thompson

Safeties

Kevin Byard

Amani Hooker

Andrew Adams

Joshua Kalu

Ugo Amadi

A.J. Moore

Punters

Ryan Stonehouse

Kickers

Randy Bullock

Caleb Shudak

Josh Lambo

Long snappers

Morgan Cox

