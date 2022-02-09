85-year-old fan who has attended every Super Bowl says this year is likely his last

Only seven people have attended every Super Bowl, and one of them says Sunday’s game is likely his last.

Don Crisman, an 85-year-old from Maine, told the Associated Press that he will be at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, but he does not expect to make it back next year.

Crisman said he’s “moving slower, but I guess that’s better than the alternative,” and his slowing down is the reason he doesn’t expect to make the trip to Arizona in 2023. However, Crisman did say that if his favorite team, the Patriots, is playing, that would probably be enough to get him there.

“Barring a Mac Jones miracle next year,” he said. “One year at a time, but I’m feeling we’re very near the end.”

Two of Crisman’s longtime friends in the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, 82-year-old Gregory Eaton and 80-year-old Tom Henschel, will be with Crisman at their 56th Super Bowl on Sunday and plan to go next year as well.

In addition to Crisman, Eaton and Henschel, the other people who have attended every Super Bowl are sports writer Jerry Green, photographer John Biever, groundskeeper George Toma and Norma Hunt, the widow of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt.

