85 days till the Cardinals’ season opener against the Bills

We have reached another weekend in the NFL offseason and, on this Saturday, we are 85 days away from the Arizona Cardinals’ first regular-season game of 2024, on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

No. 85 belongs to one of the best players on the team and most promising players in the NFL — tight end Trey McBride.

McBride is not only an impact player, he is one of the best tight ends in the NFL now.

After an up-and-down rookie season and limited use in the passing game to start last season, he exploded with 81 receptions for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

His 81 catches obliterated the franchise’s single-season record for receptions by a tight end, previously owned by Zach Ertz and Jackie Smith with 56.

McBride had 81 after starting the season with only 12 in the first six games.

His 825 receiving yards were the second-most in a season by a tight end in franchise history.

He had two 100-yard receiving games last season, two more than any Cardinals tight end since 1988.

He is now the unquestioned No. 1 tight end on the team.

If he keeps up this pace, he will be the best No. 85 the Cardinals have ever had.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Spotify, YouTube or Apple podcasts.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire