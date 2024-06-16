84 days till the Cardinals’ season opener against the Bills

Arriving at another Sunday, we are a week closer to the start of regular-season Sunday football. In 12 weeks, or 84 days, the Arizona Cardinals will kick off their season on the road against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The Cardinals’ current No. 84 is tight end Elijah Higgins, drafted in the sixth round last year by the Miami Dolphins but claimed off waivers by Arizona after he was unable to make the Dolphins’ roster.

After many weeks being inactive, he ended up playing in 11 games, starting two, and catching 14 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. With his play down the stretch, if it weren’t for tight end Trey McBride’s breakout season, fans would be very excited about the prospect of the next breakout tight end.

He has the promise of being an impact player.

Who was the last impactful No. 84?

That was probably tight end Jermaine Gresham, who played four seasons for Arizona from 2015-2019. While he didn’t live up to the first-round status he had and his 50-plus receptions while he played for the Cincinnati Bengals, he did catch more than 30 passes in 2016 and 2017. That’s pretty good considering the Cardinals and tight ends.

