83 days till the Cardinals’ season opener: Stats for No. 83

We are in countdown mode to the start of the season. The Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2023 regular season in 83 days on September 10 on the road against the Washington Commanders.

It will be the official beginning of the Jonathan Gannon era as head coach.

In our countdown until the start of the season, we will give you notable stats in Cardinals history related to the number of the day.

Below are some notable stats with the No. 83.

83 made field goals between 30-39 yards

Kicker Jim Bakken made 83 field goals for the Cardinals between 30-39 yards.

83 reeceptions in a season

In 1988, the Cardinals’ first season in Arizona, receiver J.T. Smith made th Pro Bowl, catching 83 passes that season a year after setting the franchise record and leading the NFL in 1987.

Anquan Boldin added 83 receptions of his own in 2006.

83 career receptions with the Cardinals

Tight end Jay Novacek, before going on to have a stellar NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, had 83 career catches with the Cardinals from 1985-1989.

Running back James Conner has caught 83 passes in his time with the Cardinals so far through two seasons.

83 points scored in a season

Kicker Matt Prater scored 83 total points last season with 17 made extra points and 22 made field goals.

In 1999, kicker Chris Jacke scored 83 points with 26 extra points and 19 made field goals.

