83 days till the Cardinals’ season opener against the Bills

As we start the first week of the summer break for the Arizona Cardinals, as they have completed their offseason program, we move a day closer to the start of their regular season.

As of today, a Monday, there are 83 days until the Cardinals take the field at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park to face the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 1.

The current No. 83 on the team is rookie receiver Tejhaun Palmer, drafted in the sixth round this year.

He has not yet made any impact on the team and will have a tough time making the roster.

The last impactful No. 83 is on the roster but no longer wears No. 83. It is receiver Greg Dortch, who changed to No. 4 after Rondale Moore was traded to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

Dortch has played the last three seasons for Arizona and doesn’t have big numbers, with a career-high of 52 catches for 467 yards in 2022.

He hasn’t been given extended opportunities to play on offense. When he does, he produces.

He could be the team’s starting slot receiver in 2024 so probably will be more impactful as No. 4 than he was at No. 83.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Spotify, YouTube or Apple podcasts.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire