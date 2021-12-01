81 days to NASCAR’s season opener in Daytona

With 81 days to go before the green flag drops for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, this is a brief look at 2021 driver stats and what’s ahead in the new season. Bubba Wallace and others in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will be covered this week. Since many teams have yet to firm up their 2022 plans, follow NASCAR Headlines and "Player" News on this website for the latest updates. The tentative list of Cup Driver/Team lineups for those who plan on entering all events, including teams with multiple drivers in one car, is shown below.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

2021: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (JTG Daugherty Racing #47 Chevrolet Camaro) - The Olive Branch, Mississippi native entered all 36 NCS races, scored one top-five and two top-ten finishes, had an 18.4 average start, a 19.7 average finish and led 35 laps. Stenhouse earned 699 points and closed out the season 22nd in the NCS driver standings. His best finish was a 2nd place in the March 29th Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track race.

2022: Stenhouse returns for another year in the #47 Camaro but will not have a teammate next season. JTG does not have a NASCAR charter (which guarantees a race start) for their #37 Chevy so they are scaling back to a single team. Stenhouse will also work with Tad Boyd as his new full-time spotter. Boyd was spotter for William Byron for the last three seasons.

2021: Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing #23 Toyota Camry) - The Mobile, Alabama native entered all 36 NCS races, scored one win (rain-shortened October 4th race at Talladega Superspeedway), three top-fives, three top-tens, had a 19.9 average start, a 19.7 average finish and led 62 laps. Wallace earned 699 points and closed out the season 21st in the NCS driver standings.

2022: Wallace will be back in the 23XI #23 Toyota. His 2021 interim crew chief Bootie Barker also returns but, since they did well together since September (including the win at Talladega) Barker is now full-time in that role. Another change: 23XI is now a two-car team. Wallace will have Kurt Busch as a teammate in the #45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry.

Story continues

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

2021: Landon Cassill (JD Motorsports #47 Chevrolet Camaro) - The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native entered 32 of the 33 NXS races, had a 24.8 average start and a 22.8 average finish. His best finishes were (all 12th place) at the Feb. 20th Daytona Road Course, May 8th at Darlington Raceway and the Oct. 30th race at Martinsville Speedway. He earned 465 points and closed out the season 22nd in the NXS driver standings. Cassill also drove the Gaunt Brothers’ #96 Toyota Camry in two Cup Series superspeedway races. He got caught up in a multi-car wreck at Daytona in August and finished 24th in the October event at Talladega.

2022: Cassill just announced that the Cryptocurrency platform Voyager, his sponsor for 19 of the 32 NXS starts in 2021, has extended coverage for the upcoming season. Looks like he will return for another full season in JDM’s #47 Camaro.

2021: Brett Moffitt (Young’s Motorsports #02 Chevrolet Camaro) - The Grimes, Iowa native entered 31 of the 33 NXS races and scored one top-five finish (2nd in the season-opener at Daytona Int’l Speedway) and 10 top-tens, had a 15.9 average start, a 17.7 average finish and let 22 laps. He earned 495 points and closed out the season 21st in the NXS driver standings. Moffitt also entered eight Truck races (6 for Niece Motorsports) with a best finish of 9th in Al Niece’s #45 Chevrolet Silverado.

2022: Moffitt will likely return for his third season in the Young’s #02 Camaro but no plans have been announced at this time.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

2021: Danny Bohn (On Point Motorsports #30 Toyota Tundra) - The Freehold, New Jersey native entered 20 of the 22 NTS races. He scored two top-tens, had a 24.3 average start and a 24.0 average finish. He earned 263 points and closed out the season ranked 22nd in the NTS driver standings. Bohn also entered one Xfinity series race, the season-opener at Daytona, in Scott Borchetta’s #48 Chevrolet Camaro. He started 28th, completed all laps and finished 19th.

2022: On Point Motorsports just announced (Nov. 30th) that the #30 Tundra will be driven by Tate Fogleman (formerly Young’s Motorsports #12 Chevrolet driver in the NTS) full-time in 2022. This leaves Danny Bohn without a ride at this time.

2021: Christian Eckes (ThorSport Racing #98 Toyota Tundra) - The Middletown, New York native split the full-time #98 ride with Grant Enfinger. He entered 10 of the 22 NTS races. Eckes scored one win (his first series career win, Sept. 24th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway), two top-fives, five top-tens, had a 13.3 average start, a 13.2 average finish and led 10 laps. He earned 263 points and closed out season ranked 21st in the NTS driver standings.

2022: Grant Enfinger has already accepted a full-time Truck ride with GMS Racing for the next two seasons. Eckes’ ride may be determined by sponsorship for the #98. ThorSport Racing has yet to announce their plans for the #98 team.

2022 Tentative NCS Series Team Chart