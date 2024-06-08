80th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to be played in Primetime January 2nd 2025

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, TaxSlayer, and ESPN announced today that the 80th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be played on Bill Gay Grounds at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate these two outstanding teams going head-to-head in the 80th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. This is a historic year for the big game, and it marks our 14th as the title sponsor. It’s an honor to be a part of this tradition once again and to connect our brand to such a prestigious event enjoyed by football fans nationwide,” said Jamie Saxe, CEO of TaxSlayer.

The 80th annual game will feature a team from the Southeastern Conference (SEC), including Oklahoma and Texas, as its home team.

The SEC representative will face an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), including California, SMU, and Stanford in expansion. Teams participating in the 80th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game will be announced on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

“On behalf of the entire TaxSlayer Gator Bowl organization, it is a privilege to showcase and pay tribute to 80 years of history of this iconic game in primetime,” said TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairman, Andy King. “We’re honored to be affiliated with two of college football’s top conferences and look forward to hosting their teams and fans in Jacksonville to kick-off 2025.”

Tickets for the 80th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will go on sale to the public on September 4, through Ticketmaster.

To celebrate “904 Day,” the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will offer a special promotion to local buyers. Throughout the fall, prospective buyers who purchase tickets from a TaxSlayer Gator Bowl “Green Jacket Member” prior to December 1, 2024, will receive preferred pricing.

For more information about the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, including stadium policies, and philanthropic efforts, or to become a member, visit www.taxslayergatorbowl.com.

