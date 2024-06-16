€80m-rated Barcelona, PSG target set to renew with current club

In the last few months, there have been several players linked with FC Barcelona for the left-wing position, and for now, the Athletic Club winger Nico Williams and the Liverpool forward Luis Diaz are the favorites of the Catalan club to strengthen this position.

Another player who was being linked with the Blaugranes for this position was the Napoli forward, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The winger looked highly likely to leave the Italian club some months ago, with his agent himself disclosing that the player has offers from Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, and other big European clubs.

However, while being open to a sale for his star players, Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen, the President, Aurelio de Laurentiis was not willing to let the Georgian leave for less than €100 million.

In the ensuing months, Barcelona’s interest in the player cooled down, while negotiations with PSG could not advance as the French club wanted to lower his price by offering some of their fringe players in return.

Now, a significant change has taken place at the Neapolitan club, as Antonio Conte has been appointed the new head coach of the team. The Italian manager has demanded an absolute commitment from the President to put together a competitive squad to compete for the big titles domestically and internationally.

Thus, according to SPORT, the Georgian winger is now expected to remain in his current club, and according to a report from Italy, he has already agreed a renewal with Napoli in principle.

This renewal is scheduled to be signed formally after the conclusion of the UEFA EURO 2024. Only some minimal economic differences related to the signing and other bonuses are yet to be ironed out.

Thus, after several months of being linked with a move away from the Italian club, it seems that the Georgian will stay for the time being. This situation will not overly concern Barcelona as they have seemingly already moved on, and are prioritising other targets.