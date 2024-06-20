80 days till the Cardinals’ season opener against the Bills

On this fine Thursday in June, we are a day closer to the start of the 2024 NFL regular season. The Arizona Cardinals open the season on September 8 on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

That is in 80 days as we continue our countdown to the start of the season.

Tight end Bernhard Seikovits is No. 80 on the Cardinals right now. He has spent the last three seasons on the practice squad with an international exemption. He could do that this year as well. He is well liked on the team and by coaches but hasn’t yet made enough of an impact to make the 53-man roster.

It has been a while since a player wearing No. 80 made any sort of impact for the Cardinals.

We could go with receiver Early Doucet, who wore No. 80 from 2008-2010. He was a more integral part of the offense in 2011-2012 but by then he changed his No. 85.

While he was No. 80, he had 57 receptions over three seasons, with a high of 26 for 291 yards and a touchdown in 2010. He did make an impact in the postseason. After the 2009 season when the Cardinals won the NFC West for the second straight year, he caught 14 passes for 145 yards. He scored two touchdowns in the Cardinals’ epic 51-45 overtime playoff win over Green Bay.

He would become an okay No. 3 receiver but never played again after five seasons in Arizona.

