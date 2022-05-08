80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby
One of the biggest upsets in racing history happened Saturday in the Kentucky Derby, when Rich Strike shocked the establishment by running past everyone and winning the first leg of this year’s Triple Crown series.
The Kentucky Derby returns to the first Saturday in May for the 148th edition of the Run for the Roses.
What an unfathomable tragedy to come back from.
Rich Stirke is the 148th Kentucky Derby champion. Watch the video replay of their win in the horse race at Churchill Downs here.
Rich Strike has won the 2022 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. From the derby replay to full results, here are the highlights.
Accustomed to riding in racing's second-tier circuit, jockey Sonny Leon steps into the spotlight and wins Kentucky Derby
Here are the Churchill Downs race results from the 2022 Kentucky Oaks undercard races. Find out how your horse did.
Rich Strike trainer Eric Reed talks about their improbable journey into the field and the surprising win on the morning after the 148th Kentucky Derby
Rich Strike surged in the final stretch to edge Epicenter, who was the favorite by post time, and Zandon to win the Kentucky Derby.
As one of the most iconic sporting events in the world, the 2022 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 7 on NBC. Here's how you can watch it online.
The longshot wasn’t even in the field until a late withdrawal on Friday but surged up the rail for a memorable triumph
“Strolls in like he owned the place despite the fact he wasn’t even supposed to be there. Torched the favorites in the home stretch. Then immediately fights other horses. Brilliant,” one person tweeted.
On Friday, jockey Sonny Leon was racing at Belterra Park in Anderson Township. On Saturday, he was winning the Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike.
Best of luck to him.
Which horse won the Kentucky Derby with the longest odds? Was it Rich Strike?
Rich Strike, a 80-1 outsider, won the race despite only being brought in after a horse dropped out.
Rich Strike overcame the longest odds on the board to beat out race favorite Epicenter for a stunning victory in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, including jockey, trainer, owner, bloodline and more.
Drake and Jack Harlow are having a good time and they don't want it to end.
The Supreme Court appears poised to overturn nationwide abortion rights. Democrats' options to push back are limited, but they do exist.