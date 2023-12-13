8 young players Alabama doesn’t need to lose to the transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal has become nearly impossible to keep up with. It seems players are entering the portal by the minute and some departures leave you wondering what exactly some of these young players are looking for.

Fortunately for Alabama, this portal window has been relatively quiet with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide earning a bid to the College Football Playoff. Even still, Alabama’s roster has taken some hits with a handful of players deciding to pursue new opportunities.

The portal extravaganza is far from over and there are several young players on the Alabama football roster that Coach Saban and his staff will need to ensure that they hold on to for the 2024 season.

Here are eight of those players:

Cornerback Jahlil Hurley

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

If this season proved anything it’s that you cannot overestimate how important having good play in the backend of your defense can be for your overall success. Hurley has not seen any action so far this season but has tremendous upside and will likely compete for a significant role in 2024.

Wide receiver Jalen Hale

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Hale has been a nice surprise in 2023. While the freshman receiver hasn’t put up gaudy numbers, Hale has made plays when his number has been called. Hale has a chance to be a star before his time at Alabama is up.

Cornerback Dezz Ricks

Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Like Hurley, Ricks is a talented freshman cornerback who should be right in the mix for a significant role at cornerback in 2024. Ricks actually received some playing time against Chattanooga and has a bright future ahead of him.

Offensive lineman Miles McVay

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Everyone knows how important offensive line play is and Miles McVay has a chance to be a really good collegiate player. Already McVay has seen action at right tackle and with JC Latham likely moving on to the NFL, McVay could be the Tide’s starter on the right side in 2024.

Outside linebacker Keon Keeley

The Columbus Dispatch

Outside linebacker Keon Keeley was one of Alabama’s most coveted signees from the 2023 class and because of the incredible experienced depth at his position, he has not been able to see the field this season. Keeley has future first-round pick written all over him and I hope he remains patient because his time may come sooner than he thinks.

Quarterback Dylan Lonergan

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Lonergan created a lot of buzz with his play in the spring and fall camp and even had some wondering if he might take over as the starter at quarterback if Jalen Milroe didn’t work out. Well, now we all know that Milroe did work out and now Lonergan will have to wait his turn. Lonergan has a chance to be great, but will that happen in Tuscaloosa?

Defensive lineman James Smith

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

James Smith has played in a total of nine games in his freshman season and recorded two tackles and a fumble recovery during his action. Smith plays at a developmental position and has a chance to develop into a dominate presence along the Alabama defensive line.

Running back Justice Haynes

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a while since Alabama signed a running back that created the amount of preseason buzz that Justice Haynes did. While he maybe hasn’t had the season most fans would have hoped for, when given an opportunity, Haynes has shined. Haynes has 21 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns on the season and it wouldn’t surprise me to see his role slightly increased in the CFP.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire