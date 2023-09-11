Which 8 WNBA teams are heading to the 2023 playoffs?

The stage is set and the final team to make the 2023 WNBA playoffs has secured its spot. The eight teams will begin postseason play on Wednesday with their sights set on advancing to the WNBA Finals.

The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three series. The semifinal round consists of a best-of-five series with the finals mirroring the semifinal format.

While the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces clinched their spots early, teams like the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics snagged some of the last spots in postseason play.

Here are the eight teams vying for a spot in the finals:

Las Vegas Aces

Record: 34-6

New York Liberty

Record: 32-8

Record: 27-13

Record: 22-18

Atlanta Dream

Record: 19-21

Record: 19-21

Washington Mystics

Record: 19-21

Record: 18-22

