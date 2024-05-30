8 Wildcats, 5 LadyCats named All-District selections

May 29—A full host of Palestine Wildcat and LadyCats baseball and softball players were named 4A District 18 All-District selections for the 2023-24 school year in their respective sports. In total, 13 players were named to district teams, rounding out another excellent year of Palestine sports.

The Palestine LadyCats had one of their most successful seasons, nearly doubling their win total from a season ago, posting an 11-17 overall record, and picking up their first district win since 2019.

Two LadyCats were honored with First Team selections in sophomores Adelyn Garcia and Addison Minton. The pair both hit over .400 for the season, with Garcia finishing fifth in RBI's on the team with 12, and Minton leading the squad with 20.

Kylie Johnson was the lone Second Team selection, with Vivian Eckerman and Samantha Grogans both being named Honorable Mentions.

On the baseball diamond, the Wildcats had the most successful year in program history, winning a team record 17 games this season, and qualifying for the postseason. The Wildcats would fall in the first round, but would push the Carthage Bulldogs to three games.

Four Wildcats were named First Team selections, led by a duo of power pitchers. Diego Estrada, ace of the Wildcats staff, finished his senior season with 72 strikeouts, third most in a single season in Wildcats history, earning his place amongst the First Team. Braedan Harris, a tough as nails closer, ends his senior year by posting the best career ERA in program history, finishing his time as a Wildcat with a 1.90 earned run average, and was also named to the district's First Team.

Two of Palestine's First Team selections will be back to help lead the charge next year, in junior duo Cason Clark and Devan Estrada. Clark and Estrada helped make up a strong infield for the Wildcats this season, manning second and first bases, respectively. Clark also made key contributions from the mound, posting a 2.60 ERA for the season, while Estrada was a monster in big game situations, collecting several game-winning hits throughout the season.

Seniors Aaron Ordonez and Peyton Giles, along with junior Tag Dillard, were named to the district Second Team. Each contributed to the Wildcats cause in their own way, leaving their own mark on the 23-24 season. Giles, a catcher, was like another coach on the field, placing the chess pieces exactly as Head Coach James Dillard would dictate. Ordonez led the squad in steals, including an improbable steal of home.

Rounding out the Wildcats selections is Tripp Hallmark, a senior outfielder. Hallmark batted in the leadoff spot all season for the Wildcats, and held left field for the Wildcats admirably all season.

The Herald-Press will feature more All-District baseball and softball selections from other districts in future editions.