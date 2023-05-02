8 veteran free agents the Jaguars should consider after 2023 NFL draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars played it safe in free agency, keeping a few of their own and setting themselves up for two or three compensatory draft picks in 2024.

But now that the dust has settled on the 2023 NFL draft, there are a few spots on the Jaguars’ roster that could use a little boost.

Fortunately for Jacksonville, any player signed at this point in the offseason won’t factor into the compensatory picks awarded next year. And after doing some contract maneuvering, the Jaguars currently have about $14.7 million worth of space under the salary cap.

A little over $3.1 million of that space will go toward the 2023 rookie class, but that still leaves room to add a veteran or two.

Here are eight players who would make sense for the Jaguars to target:

OLB Yannick Ngakoue

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It seemed the former Jaguars pass rusher burned every bridge on his way out of Jacksonville, but somehow both sides seem amenable to a reunion.

After waiting until the third day of the draft to add any defensive players, the pass rush is still a concern. While Ngakoue doesn’t offer much in terms of run stopping ability, he’s recorded 65 sacks in seven seasons and 19.5 in the last two.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The former Colts second-round pick hasn’t quite lived up to his draft billing, but he’s a 6’0 cornerback who has been solid in coverage. He was traded to the Raiders during the 2022 offseason and earned a respectable 65.7 grade from PFF.

After not drafting a defensive back at all until the final three rounds on Saturday, the Jaguars’ depth chart at cornerback is uninspiring after Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams. By signing Ya-Sin, Jackonville could add a reliable man corner to the mix.

G Dalton Risner

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars addressed their offensive line at the top of the draft by picking Anton Harrison, who is set to take over as the team’s starting right tackle. What’s still concerning is the left guard spot, though.

Story continues

Ben Bartch beat out Tyler Shatley for the role last year, but suffered a season-ending injury. Now it appears Bartch and Shatley will battle for that spot again, unless the Jaguars consider adding a player like Risner who could slot in right away.

OLB Leonard Floyd

Wm. Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears didn’t get much out of Floyd after picking him top 10 in 2016 and released the pass rusher after four years. The Rams scooped up Floyd and struck gold, getting 29 sacks out of him in three years as well as another four in the playoffs.

Floyd may be looking for a starting opportunity, but if the Jaguars could get him to fill the void left by Arden Key’s departure, it’d be a massive boon to the defense.

CB Marcus Peters

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Peters is a mercurial cornerback who wore out his welcome with the Washington Huskies and the Chiefs before finding a home with the Rams and Ravens in the last five years.

A ball-hawk with 32 career interceptions and six pick sixes (20th most in NFL history), Peters is a bit of a risk-taker who’s susceptible to giving up touchdowns. But he’s a starting quality cornerback on a market without many of them.

CB Bryce Callahan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars’ original intention when they signed Darious Williams was for the 5’9 cornerback to play in the slot. But Williams was just OK in that role and didn’t find his footing in Jacksonville until he was moved outside to replace Shaquill Griffin.

That leaves the Jaguars once again in need of a nickel corner. Tre Herndon III is the favorite to fill that role for now and draftees Antonio Johnson, Christian Braswell, and Erick Hallett may have a shot, but Callahan could give the Jaguars a quick upgrade.

The former Bears and Broncos player was one of the best inside cornerbacks in the NFL before a mediocre season with the Chargers in 2022. It likely wouldn’t cost much to add the 31-year-old defensive back.

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The former No. 1 overall pick has become an NFL mercenary perennially playing on one-year deals. After his stint with the Browns ended with an ugly divorce, Clowney is on the market again and probably set to sign a one-year deal … again.

While Jacksonville wouldn’t offer Clowney a starting role, there would be plenty of snaps to be had in the versatile Jaguars defense.

TE Marcedes Lewis

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

It wouldn’t exactly be a splash, but it would be pretty fun, huh?

Lewis was the Jaguars’ first-round pick way back in 2006. Somehow he hasn’t hung up the cleats and still caught two touchdowns during the 2022 season at age 38.

While the Jaguars drafted Brenton Strange to add a tight end to the mix, the team hasn’t replaced the blocking prowess of Chris Manhertz. At this point in his extraordinarily lengthy career, blocking is Lewis’ best asset.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire