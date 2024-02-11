8 underclassmen that can play key roles for Alabama Football next season

Each year, Alabama signs some of the top recruits in the country. There is no questioning the fact that Alabama has established depth from a talent standpoint. While it has not been proven by some, others have already solidified their spot as a starter and key contributor.

With that being the case, it will be interesting to see which players on the roster take on an increased role heading into next season. Throughout the spring and summer, it will be interesting to keep an eye on which underclassmen take strides towards being contributors during the 2024 season.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at eight underclassmen that could play key roles for Alabama Football next season.

Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the more explosive players in the 2024 recruiting class was five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams. The native of Saraland, Alabama won Mr. Football in Alabama two years in a row. He became the first player to accomplish that feat.

He is a do-it-all type of player. His versatility and playmaking ability will likely result in him having an immediate impact on Alabama’s offense during the 2024 season. His frame is reminiscent to that of former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith. His route-running is similar to that of former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. I think that Williams will put up numbers in Alabama’s offense sooner rather than later.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former five-star running back Justice Haynes has patiently waited his turn. Haynes sat behind the likes of running backs Roydell Williams and Jase McClellan during his first season in Tuscaloosa. Now, the expectation is that Haynes will compete alongside junior Jam Miller for the starting running back position.

Haynes excels at breaking down defenders and being a one-cut back. It seems like Haynes has the potential to score every time that he touches the ball. His production from year No. 1 to year No. 2 should increase substantially.

Jaylen Mbakwe

Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama landed a gem in the 2024 recruiting class in fellow in-state five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe. The product of Clay-Chalkville High School contributed in a multitude of ways to help his school win the Class 6A AHSAA state title during his senior season.

He played quarterback and cornerback for the Cougars. He is as versatile as any player on Alabama’s roster. He could be a contributor on special teams from Day 1. Mbakwe is too talented of a player to be left off the field. The Alabama native will see the field as a true freshman.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Despite playing a limited role as a freshman, the expectation is that rising sophomore James Smith will take on a larger role in 2024. He was able to learn and develop under one of Alabama’s best interior defensive lineman. The native of Montgomery, Alabama played behind redshirt-senior Justin Eboigbe last season.

Smith has prototypical size at 6-foot-3 and 296 pounds. He is stout along the interior and will almost certainly be in the rotation to play along the defensive line in 2024.

Jalen Hale

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama lost multiple wide receivers this offseason to both the NFL draft and transfer portal. Therefore, someone in the wide receiver room will be asked to take on an increased role in 2024. My prediction is that Alabama looks no further than rising sophomore Jalen Hale.

In ample playing time as a freshman, Hale reeled in five receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown. The former four-star prospect poses a threat when he is on the field. He has the size and speed to win in 50-50 situations and be a reliable target in the end zone.

Wilkin Formby

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Alabama lost its two starting tackles this offseason with right tackle JC Latham entering the NFL draft and left tackle Kadyn Proctor transferring to Iowa. One redshirt-freshman that will have an opportunity to win one of the starting tackle spots is Wilkin Formby.

Formby stands at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds. He certainly has the size to protect Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s blindside. The former four-star prospect was one of the top-ranked prospects in the state of Alabama coming out of Northridge High School. Now, he will have the opportunity to prove himself as a member of the Crimson Tide.

Noah Carter

Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic

Alabama’s new coaching staff was able to land 2024 four-star edge rusher Noah Carter prior to national signing day. The top prospect in the state of Arizona has the potential to do something really special in year No. 1 in Tuscaloosa.

During his senior season at Centennial High School, Carter tallied 55 tackles and 11 sacks. Carter will likely play outside linebacker at the college level. He possesses the speed and burst to see the field early on during his freshman season.

Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Former five-star Keon Keeley has received an abundant amount of praise since arriving on campus. The native of Tampa, Florida was regarded as one of the top prospects in the country coming out of Berkeley Prep High School.

At 6-foot-6 and 242 pounds, Keeley possessed the size to be an immediate impact player as a true freshman. However, he was positioned behind senior Chris Braswell and junior Dallas Turner. Now, with both Braswell and Turner going to the NFL draft, it seems like Keeley is in a position to play a key role for the Crimson Tide in 2024. His name will be one to watch heading into the season as he figures to be an impact player up front for the Crimson Tide.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire