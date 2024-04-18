8 UND recruits land on NHL Central Scouting's final draft rankings

Apr. 17—GRAND FORKS — Eight UND recruits landed on the NHL Central Scouting Bureau's final draft rankings.

Sacha Boisvert, a center for the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the United States Hockey League, maintained his spot as a likely first-round NHL Draft pick.

Boisvert was listed as the No. 16-ranked North American skater on Central Scouting's list, which was released this week.

Boisvert scored 36 goals for Muskegon during the regular season — the most by a UND recruit in the USHL since Jason Gregoire tallied 37 in 2007-08.

The 6-foot-2, 176-pound forward will come to UND this fall.

Two other members of UND's 2024 recruiting class landed on the list.

Defenseman E.J. Emery of the U.S. Under-18 Team was the No. 39-ranked North American skater, which places him as a likely second- or third-round pick in the NHL Draft.

Forward Mac Swanson of the Fargo Force was listed as the No. 152-ranked North American skater, which makes him a potential late-round pick.

Swanson tallied 77 points during the regular season for Fargo, tying Jackson Blake for the most by a UND recruit in the last 20 years. Blake was a Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick finalist as a sophomore and made his NHL debut Tuesday night.

The other five players on Central Scouting's list are expected to come to campus in 2025 or 2026.

Forward Will Zellers of Shattuck-St. Mary's is the No. 54-ranked North American skater. Zellers recently won a national title with Shattuck's prep team and led the national tournament in scoring. He will play a year in the USHL before entering college.

Defenseman Sam Laurila of Moorhead is the No. 148-ranked North American skater. Laurila, who plays for the U.S. Under-18 Team, also will join the USHL next season.

Forward Carson Pilgrim of Warroad High is the No. 159-ranked North American skater. Pilgrim will play in the USHL next season.

Defenseman Keith McInnis of the Brooks Bandits in the Alberta Junior Hockey League is the No. 213-ranked North American skater. McInnis has not yet signed a National Letter of Intent.

Caleb Heil is the No. 23-ranked North American goaltender. Heil, a junior in high school, plays for Sioux Falls in the USHL. His arrival date is up in the air. He is unable to sign a National Letter of Intent until November.

UND defenseman Jake Livanavage also is draft eligible, but was not put on Central Scouting's list.

Grand Forks native and 6-foot-4 defenseman Bauer Berry is the No. 154-ranked North American skater. Bauer, who plays for Muskegon, has not yet made a college commitment.

The NHL Draft is scheduled for June 28-29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The first round will be held June 28.

The second-seventh rounds will be held June 29.

