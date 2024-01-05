8 transfer portal entrants Alabama could pursue

The transfer portal season is upon us. There are players and coaches exiting programs left and right for better situations. The decisions made by these players are done in their own best interest, regardless of how fans online feel about it.

Oftentimes, Alabama lands transfers who are looking to make it to the next level. In the past, the Crimson Tide have helped develop transfers like Tyler Steen, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Landon Dickerson. All of them have gone on to the NFL and are currently on active rosters.

Whatever the case may be, Alabama has done an exemplary job of recruiting players in the transfer portal.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at eight transfer portal entrants that Alabama could look to pursue.

OT Gerald Mincey

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The famous saying “The third time is a charm” closely applies to Gerald Mincey. The Florida native began his college career at Florida before transferring to Tennessee. Throughout his career, Mincey has played in 33 games. He made 14 starts in two seasons with the Volunteers.

With Alabama losing offensive tackle JC Latham to the 2024 NFL draft, Alabama could decide to pursue a proven offensive tackle. Mincey would be a viable option given his experience in the SEC. He could be an option moving forward. Alabama has not been linked to Mincey at this time.

EDGE Korey Foreman

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a rough go for the former five-star prospect Korey Foreman. The California native was expected to be in college for three years and then turn pro. Well, that will not be the case for Foreman.

A change of scenery seems to be the best option for him at this point. A school that could almost certainly tap into his potential is Alabama. While Foreman played sparingly at USC, he could be used in a different role in Tuscaloosa. Foreman was used primarily as an edge rusher for the Trojans. If he were to add some weight during the offseason, he could be bumped inside to play defensive end in the right system. Alabama seems like a potential fit for Foreman from that standpoint.

EDGE T.J. Jackson

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

With Alabama losing its starting edge rushers — Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell to the 2024 NFL draft, there could be room to add one more edge rusher to the fold. With that said, Alabama could decide to pursue Troy transfer T.J. Jackson.

In three seasons at Troy, Jackson recorded 94 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. At 6-foot-1, 262 pounds, Jackson would likely need to add some weight. However, he seems to be the caliber player that Alabama could look to add to its linebacker room. Jackson would help add depth and experience to the Crimson Tide defense.

Safety Jalen Catalon

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama will lose starting safety Jaylen Key to the 2024 NFL draft. Also, senior safety Kristian Story entered his name into the transfer portal. This means Alabama has room to add a veteran safety like Texas transfer Jalen Catalon.

The Texas native spent four seasons at Arkansas before transferring to the Longhorns. Therefore, he has plenty of experience and knows what it takes to play in the SEC. Alabama could potentially look in Catalon’s direction. He would be a reliable option to turn to on the back end of Alabama’s defense.

CB DJ Douglas

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama could kick the tires on former walk-on and Tulane transfer DJ Douglas. The Alabama native served as a walk-on for the Crimson Tide before transferring to the Green Wave.

In three seasons at Tulane, Douglas recorded 80 tackles and four interceptions. He has shown that he can compete at a high level at the Division 1 level. Alabama went into the transfer portal last spring and landed Louisiana cornerback transfer Trey Amos. The same could happen this offseason with Douglas. He could be a name for Alabama fans to monitor.

EDGE Scooby Williams

Coming out of high school, Alabama recruited Ramsay High School standout, Scooby Williams. However, Williams chose to leave the state and elected to sign with Florida.

Now, Alabama could look to kick the tires on Williams again. A home state reunion? I would not rule it out just yet. Williams has the potential to be special in the right system. In two seasons at Florida, Williams recorded 69 tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles.

OT Junior Uzebu

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama has landed one Vanderbilt transfer in the past. That was offensive tackle Tyler Steen. Now, the Crimson Tide could look to land their second. While Alabama has not been tied directly to Junior Uzebu, it would not be surprising to see them pursue the Georgia native.

Before transferring to Vanderbilt, Uzebu played for West Virginia. He has been in college since 2018. Meaning he has a lot of experience. Alabama could use some veteran experience at the tackle position with JC Latham turning pro. Uzebu has the size as well at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds. He could be an option if Alabama decides to pursue an offensive tackle in the transfer portal.

IOL Richie Leonard IV

[Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

In four seasons at Florida, Richie Leonard IV played in 31 total games. He made starts in 14 of the 31 games that he played in. The Florida native started 12 games at right guard for the Gators during the 2023 season.

The expectation is that Alabama will return both offensive guards next season in Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts. However, there is the option that Booker or Roberts move to right tackle. If that were to happen, Leonard IV could be a potential option to add to the offensive line for the 2024-2025 season. Leonard IV has experience in the guard position and knows what it takes to play in the SEC.

