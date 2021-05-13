8 toughest games on Washington’s 2021 schedule

The 2021 NFL schedule is complete, and now we know who the Washington Football Team will play and, most importantly, when they will play.

It’s a difficult schedule. There are two tough stretches in Washington’s 2021 schedule. First, you have the period from Week 5 through Week 10. Then, perhaps Washington’s most difficult stretch is the final six weeks of the season, where the team will be on the road four of those six weeks.

So, we do our best to rank the most difficult games on Washington’s 2021 schedule. We are ranking the games in the order in which they will be played, not necessarily in the order of difficulty.

Week 3: at Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the field for warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Buffalo Bills made a run last season and almost ended up going to the Super Bowl until they ran into the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship. The Chiefs showed the Bills they were still a step behind. Now, the Bills are a year older, and quarterback Josh Allen is already among the best in the game. The good news for Washington is this game is in September and not December.

Week 6: vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles away from outside linebacker Matt Judon #99 of the Baltimore Ravens against during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Thanks to the new 17-game schedule, Washington gets each of the top two teams from the AFC in 2020. First the Bills, now the Chiefs. Washington is 1-9 all-time against Kansas City. It's difficult to see that changing in 2021 as the Football Team is still a couple of steps behind the Chiefs. The good news for Washington here is the game is at home and not at Arrowhead Stadium. Washington did almost upset the Chiefs in Arrowhead in 2017.

Week 7: at Packers

Sep 23, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen (93) in the first quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Another tough game for Washington. The Football Team heads to Green Bay in Week 7. But, again, WFT catches a break since the game is in October and not December. Washington has won two of the previous three meetings, with the Packers winning in 2019. Aaron Rodgers will be under center for the Packers, who were the best team in the NFC in the 2020 regular season. Rodgers is more motivated than ever in 2021, and winning in Lambeau is never easy.

Week 8: at Broncos

Aug 24, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) prepares to pass the ball as Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) chases in the first quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Denver has a loaded roster. However, the Broncos are a lot like Washington in the sense they are a franchise quarterback away from joining the elite teams. Winning in Denver is a difficult task for anyone, especially teams from the east coast. This will be a difficult game for Washington and one that could make or break its season.

Week 10: vs. Buccaneers

Jan 9, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hugs Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) after their game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This is a rematch from the fantastic playoff game during Wild-Card weekend. The Bucs survived Washington despite backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke's best attempts at pulling off the upset. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers return virtually intact, while the Football Team has improved in multiple areas. This game will be tough, but it should be fun watching Ryan Fitzpatrick go toe-to-toe with Brady.

Week 12: vs. Seahawks

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes the ball under pressure from Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) and Washington Football Team linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington almost took down Seattle at FedEx Field last December. Unfortunately for WFT, it didn't have enough offense due to the struggles at quarterback through the first three quarters. Washington's defense held Russell Wilson to just 121 yards passing and had Seattle's passing game frustrated for much of the day. Seattle's ground game is why it won in 2020. Anytime you play Wilson, you are in for a battle.

Week 16: at Cowboys

Nov 24, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

We rank the game at Dallas as one of Washington's toughest games because a playoff spot could be at stake. Washington swept Dallas in 2020, dominating the Cowboys on both sides of the ball. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is back in 2021, and he will give the Football Team plenty of trouble with all of his outstanding weapons.

Week 18: at Giants

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Cam Sims #89 of the Washington Football Team runs with the ball in the second quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on November 08, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

This is the same scenario as against Dallas in Week 16. These two teams could be battling for a playoff spot, and the Giants will be at home. New York is going to be much better in 2021. Remember, the Giants swept Washington in 2020, although both games were close. Washington's season could come down to this game.

