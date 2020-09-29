8 Titans players and personnel test positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The first three weeks of the NFL season went by without a major impact from COVID-19, but as teams prepare for Week 4, issues have arisen out of Tennessee.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelisserro, three Titans players and five other team personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

The #Titans had three new player positives and five new personnel positives for COVID-19, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Both Titans and Vikings, who hosted them Sunday, will suspend in person club activities starting today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020

After hosting the Vikings Sunday in Week 3, both teams will suspend in-person activities immediately.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans will be shut down until Saturday, which does not bode well for their Week 4 matchup with the Steelers.

However, the status of each team's Week 4 games has not yet been determined, as the league will have to test everyone on both sides to determine the severity of the spread.

"Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the Covid-19 virus," the Titans said in a statement. "Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow."