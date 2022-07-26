8 things to watch in Detroit Lions training camp

Detroit Lions training camp fires up on Wednesday morning at the team’s headquarters in Allen Park. A month of play implementation, roster battles, skills development and team building should produce a lot to talk about.

Here are some of the things I will be focused upon in Lions training camp over the next few weeks.

Just how aggressive will Jared Goff be in the new offense?

Jared Goff’s first season in Detroit did not go as well as hoped for the one-time No. 1 overall pick. There were myriad reasons, many of which only tangentially involve Goff. But one facet under Goff’s control — one absolutely imperative to any real Lions offensive improvement — will be easy to spot in training camp.

Goff’s unwillingness to push the ball down the field was a massive issue in 2021. New offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has promised a more vertical-based attack, and GM Brad Holmes went out and significantly upgraded his weaponry. If Goff is still choosing the safer options against his own (iffy) secondary, it’s apt to be a very long and frustrating season in Detroit. We need to see Goff comfortable using all levels of the field in the passing game.

Who lines up in the slot/nickel role on defense?

Detroit is switching to a base 4-2-5 defense. Fans will have to get accustomed to seeing five DBs and two or fewer LBs on the field for at least 90 percent of the defensive reps.

But who will be the fifth DB? And that question goes beyond simple player battles.

Earlier in the offseason, we saw the Lions use safeties as the slot in a “heavy” nickel base. Ifeatu Melifonwu, ostensibly a cornerback but cross-training at safety, took reps in that role, as did safeties Brady Breeze and Kerby Joseph. But the Lions also liberally used the more traditional cornerbacks (AJ Parker, Mike Hughes, rookie Chase Lucas) in the role, too.

Both the position itself and which players will fit into the various packages still need to get sorted out, one of the biggest issues on the defense entering camp.

Kicking battle

The Lions have themselves a camp battle for placekicker, and it’s one without a clear favorite.

Riley Patterson finished 2021 as the Lions’ kicker. He was nearly perfect in the final seven games after being plucked from the Patriots practice squad, making 13-of-14 FGs and all 16 extra points. Patterson even earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 15, a nice honor for the rookie from Memphis.

But the job is not trusted to Patterson. He’ll need to beat out veteran Austin Seibert, who started the season as Detroit’s kicker and fared pretty well in his own right before injury shut him down. Seibert made 10-of-12 FGs, including a 52-yarder.

Seibert has the bigger leg, but Patterson has been more accurate between 35-45 yards. One thing to watch is Patterson on kickoffs; punter Jack Fox handled kickoff duties instead of Patterson, while Seibert did do kickoffs on his own. Special teams coach Dave Fipp said at the Senior Bowl that the team would like to have the kicker handle kickoffs.

The return of the walking wounded

The Lions have five players who won’t be available at the start of camp due to lingering injuries. But Detroit also sports several players who are coming back from season-ending injuries in 2021 and tasting full-contact football for the first time in almost eight months.

While they might be cleared to participate, just how well the recovery has gone and the trust in the healthiness of their own bodies is always worth watching. Some of the players who fit this bill of extra physiological scrutiny:

WR Quintez Cephus

WR DJ Chark

S DeShon Elliott

TE T.J. Hockenson

CB Jeff Okudah

CB Amani Oruwariye

C Frank Ragnow

There are a lot of very important Lions on that list

Which UDFA steps up?

Last year the Lions benefitted from several undrafted rookies making major contributions in the regular season. Those UDFA seeds were sown and grown in the training camp and preseason.

There aren’t nearly as many apparent opportunities for any of the UDFAs in 2022. Yet at least one will rise up and take root on the roster; it happens every year. Who will it be?

My early money is on diminutive dynamo Kalil Pimpleton, a wideout from Central Michigan who could very well seize the return specialist job as well as a utility weapon role in the offense.

Dan Campbell the overseer

In Dan Campbell’s first season as a head coach, he largely stayed out of the hands-on coaching of the units. Campbell delegated duties to his assistants and only intervened directly with the players during drills to demonstrate a specific thing he wanted.

Coaches change from year to year as their rosters change and their experience grows. Even Matt Patricia (unsuccessfully) adapted his style in training camp.

Campbell earned the respect and trust from his players in 2021. How does he build upon that foundation? Will he be more–or less–involved in the physical coaching of drills and skills? How much more empowered will the assistants be in camp, and also how much more does Campbell and his staff trust the players they’ve assembled? It’s a tough but necessary thing to evaluate.

Pecking order of the pass-catchers

The Lions spent significant resources upgrading the passing game weaponry for QB Jared Goff this offseason. And while first-round rookie Jameson Williams might not appear in training camp as he continues to rehab from knee surgery, there is still an injection of talent and speed that needs to get sorted out.

DJ Chark is the most notable new addition. Amon-Ra St. Brown’s emergence as a top-shelf option down the stretch of his rookie campaign changes things too. Young holdovers Quintez Cephus and Trinity Benson are back and angling to keep their places. Who gets the slot reps with Tom Kennedy and rookies Kalil Pimpleton and Josh Johnson effectively slot-only options?

There is also competition at tight end behind T.J. Hockenson. How much does rookie James Mitchell offer? Can Brock Wright and/or Shane Zylstra make jumps in their second seasons in Detroit?

Defensive line

The shift to a 4-man front as the base defense means the roles for the linemen are changing.

The change should play to the strengths of 2021 rookies Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike, who didn’t get to attack as freely in the old scheme. Rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal (if/when he’s activated from PUP) also fit well in the scheme with their abilities to play in multiple spots.

But the shift, at least in theory, doesn’t help veteran Michael Brockers, who is a more natural 30-front DE. Pass rushers Julian Okwara and (to a lesser extent) Charles Harris have skills more tailored to being stand-up OLB-type edge rushers instead of playing more tightly aligned and having more run-game responsibilities that come with a 4-man front.

Then there are the guys like Jashon Cornell and John Cominsky, players with one leg on the roster bubble and the other in the competition to earn significant roles. Cornell made a very positive impression in minicamp and has a lot of upward roster mobility with a strong camp.

Let the games begin!

