8 things for Oregon Duck fans to know about new QB Dillon Gabriel

The Oregon Ducks landed a massive victory in the transfer portal, getting a commitment from former Oklahoma Sooners’ QB Dillon Gabriel, a player who was viewed by many as the best quarterback in the 2024 transfer portal.

Gabriel is among the most experienced QBs in the nation, having played for five seasons already between both UCF and Oklahoma and is looking to finish his college career on a new team with national championship aspirations.

With Bo Nix leaving Eugene for the NFL after this season, it is not a surprise that the Ducks went to the portal for another QB, now bringing in a player to compete for the starting job with Ty Thompson. It will be a great competition, as Gabriel is among the most prolific passers available this year, having accounted for 42 total touchdowns in 2023.

If you’re an Oregon fan who is excited about the news, here is some more information on what the team is getting in Gabriel.

He’s Already In Line to Break Bo’s Record

One of the most notable records that Bo Nix set during his time at Oregon was for most career starts by a QB in college football history, which will settle at 61 after the Fiesta Bowl vs. Liberty.

Going into his final year, Gabriel has already started a total of 49 games.

Assuming that Gabriel is able to come to Eugene and take over the QB1 job from the very start, then he will be in line to break Nix’s record for most starts in a college career, potentially getting up to 64 or more if Oregon is able to make it to a Big Ten Championship Game and the newly expanded College Football Playoff.

That would be quite a feat for Oregon to be home to the player who sets that notable record two years in a row.

He is an instant Heisman contender

Dillon Gabriel was among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy midway through the 2023 season, especially after his showing against the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry. We’ve seen that Oregon has the infrastructure to promote a Heisman candidate from the very jump, and they obviously have the offensive line and skill players to give any talented QB a chance to succeed.

Don’t be at all surprised to see Gabriel near the top of Heisman boards going into the 2024 season.

The Marcus Mariota/Hawaii Connection is Strong

Gabriel was born on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, and he grew up idolizing guys like Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa. It makes sense that he would want to follow in Mariota’s footsteps and find his way to Eugene, a place where the Polynesian culture is celebrated.

He wears No. 8 because that was Mariota’s number at Oregon.

Gabriel currently holds the Hawaii state record for most passing yards in his high school career, with 9.948 yards at Mililani High School.

He is a Lefty QB

As far as I can tell through my research, Dillon Gabriel has one major difference from every Oregon QB that has come before him in the modern era of football.

He is left-handed.

It looks like Gabriel is the first left-handed QB since Tony Graziani played for Oregon from 1994-1996 (h/t to Brian Stewart for the help.)

He’s Dealt With Injuries

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Much as the case was for Bo Nix when transferring to Oregon, injuries have been a thing in Gabriel’s career.

Back in 2021, his third season as the starter for UCF, Gabriel got injured in the third game of the season, the QB suffered a broken left clavicle and was forced to miss the rest of the season. Gabriel utilized a medical redshirt, which is what has allowed him this one final year of eligibility.

Gabriel also missed some time this past season for a “upper-body injury” but was able to return a week later and finish the season.

With a physical QB who is prone to use his legs, it’s no surprise that Gabriel takes a hit every now and then. Going forward, it will be important for the Ducks to keep him upright, have a solid backup, and continue to trust the medical/strength staff that has been great since Lanning took over the program.

Football Runs in the Family

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel is not the first member of his family to find great success at the college level.

Back in 1989-1990, Dillon’s father, Garrett, starred for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and set the school records for both single-season and career passing yards.

Both of those records have been broken since then, but Garrett Gabriel holds strong in Hawaiian football lore, having led the Rainbow Warriors to upset wins over rival BYU in both 1989 and 1990. BYU was ranked No. 18 and No. 4, respectively, in both of those upsets.

He Wasn't a Highly-Rated Recruit

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix was a 5-star player who was named Mr. Alabama before going to Auburn as a freshman. Ty Thompson was a highly-rated 4-star prospect who won the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arizona as a high school senior.

Dillon Gabriel was a 3-star prospect who was rated by 247Sports as the No. 754 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class, and the No. 9 ranked player in the state of Hawaii. On top of that, he was the No. 27 quarterback in the class. It goes to show that recruiting rankings don’t always matter as much as fans might think. Look no further than Justin Herbert or Marcus Mariota as well.

He’s More Jeremiah Masoli than Vernon Adams

While the Oregon Ducks were searching for a transfer portal QB option, one of the most popular names to consider became Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward. Many Duck fans quickly accepted this potential reality, often comparing Ward and his playing style to that of Vernon Adams, the electric QB who took over in Eugene for a single season after Marcus Mariota left.

The style is that of a mobile QB who can evade pressure, but keep his eyes downfield and sling the ball with accuracy.

Dillon Gabriel is less like Vernon Adams, but more like Jeremiah Masoli, in my mind. By that, I mean that he has a rocket of an arm, is able to sling the ball downfield, but is also a very willing runner who is not quick to shy away from contact.

We’ve seen a lot of great mobile QBs over the years in Eugene, and I think that Gabriel will certainly continue that trend. In his career, he has over 1,000 yards rushing for 27 total touchdowns on the ground.

