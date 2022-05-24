8 things to note from James Bradberry’s first Eagles press conference

James Bradberry has a new home and on Tuesday he was officially introduced to the local media during a Q&A session during the team’s offseason workouts at the NovaCare Complex.

Bradberry will now pair with Darius Slay to form one of the top cornerback duos in the NFL, and he gave some insight into the factors that played a role in joining an ascending Philadelphia defense.

With the Birds just a week away from OTAs, here are 8 takeaways and observations from Bradberry’s first media session.

Bradberry on Eagles potential for 2022



It’s not a ‘DreamTeam’ scenario, but the Eagles have the potential to be really good in 2022. Bradberry was having none of it, stating that the Eagles need to be great as a unit.

Bradberry is looking to get paid

Still a reasonably young cornerback, Bradberry admitted that he signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in order to get paid in 2023. If he starts the season off on a high note, the Eagles could look to lock Bradberry up long-term.

James Bradberry was honest in saying that he signed a 1-year deal in hopes of cashing in next year in FA. (His opportunities were limited this year because the Giants released him in May.) — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) May 24, 2022

Bradberry on 17 game regular season

Bradberry avoided any focus on the Giants, preferring to focus on 17 games.

Bradberry on DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown

Bradberry named Smith as a great player at wide receiver and the two were matched up twice last season. The cornerback believes the duo will create havoc.

Bradberry on Giants release

Bradberry was not a fan of the Giants waiting until late after the NFL draft to make a decision on his future, but he stated he understood.

James Bradberry smiled when asked about the timing of his release by the Giants. He said that if he put his “business hat” on, he understood it, but on a personal level, he didn’t appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/6CsxQMTe5y — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) May 24, 2022

Bradberry on the Eagles front-7

A talented cornerback is only as good as his front-7 and Bradberry is highly impressed.

Bradberry on playing with Slay

Bradberry has previously mentioned Slay as a big reason for choosing the Eagles and he reinforced that notion on Tuesday.

Bradberry on DC Jonathan Gannon

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator listens to his players and Bradberry believes he’ll be a great fit.

James Bradberry says his initial impression of Jonathan Gannon is that he is willing to listen to players and adjust things based off of what they suggest #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) May 24, 2022

