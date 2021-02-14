8 things I love most about football

The early portion of the offseason is a good time for reflection. The season is over, free agency is still a ways away, and the NFL draft is a couple months off.

Rather than diving into more offseason stuff, I decided Valentine’s Day was a good day to reflect on some of the things I love about football. There are way too many to cover in any reasonable length, so here are seven that came to mind:

Good edge rushers

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Watching an edge rusher go to work is incredibly fun. Whether they're turning the corner or beating the tackle with an inside move, a defensive end or outside linebacker dominating a game is always going to make a game more enjoyable to watch. In an era where offenses rule, game-wrecking pass rushers level the playing field unlike anyone else.

Deep throws off play action

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

There's nothing more exciting for a football fan than a quarterback turning to hand off, then whipping his head around, setting his feet, and unloading a bomb down the field. The receiver doesn't even have to win the play. Interceptions are equally entertaining. That initial set up off play action though is a guarantee that something cool could be coming.

2011 49ers kickoff team

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 'Tony Montana' era was impossibly fun. Candlestick Park was never more electric than when Future's 'Tony Montana' started bumping on the speakers and the kickoff team started dancing on the field. The entire crowd would get up, some people would dance along with them, and it set a tone for one of the league's best defenses. As a 21-year-old football fan, there weren't a lot of things better than this. 'Tony Montana' is still on my workout play list.

Good celebrations

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

There are a few categories of football celebration worth noting here. Signature celebration Think George Kittle's first-down move, Terrell Davis' Mile High Salute and Dez Bryant throwing up the X. These are moves players do regularly, and they are always good, even when they're lame, because that celebration becomes part of that player, and owning a celebration is a cool thing. Choreographed celebration These became more frequent once the NFL relaxed its rules against celebrating touchdowns. Watching a whole team dance or perform some kind of small play after a touchdown is a new, exciting way to experience touchdowns. That additional 15 seconds takes nothing away from the game and gives a fun little side show for the viewer. Keep on plotting, touchdown scorers. Trash talk celebration Buccaneers rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. mastered this in the Super Bowl and it is the best trash talk celebration of all-time, just edging out Terrell Owens standing on the Dallas midfield star.

The Randy Moss hand wave

(CRAIG LASSIG/AFP via Getty Images)

Randy Moss' entrance into the NFL intersected perfectly with my love of football really catching on. When he got even a sliver of a step on a defender, that hand went up and you knew it was show time. Shoutout to everyone who emulated this move on the playground, and shoutout to Moss for having the audacity to throw that hand up on basically every route.

Hard-hitting safeties

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

While safety play has been limited immensely by the NFL's new safety-minded rules, there still aren't a lot of things better than a safety lurking in the secondary ready to lay a big hit. Dashon Goldson and Donte Whitner, and Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor were both elite duos in the NFC West in the early 2010s. They wouldn't be able to have the same impact today, but it's still awesome when a safety steps in and delivers a big, legal hit, even if they are less frequent. Editor's note: The ball is flying out of Steven Jackson's hands in the above photo. Somehow this was flagged as an illegal hit which is bananas.

In-stadium vibe on big third downs

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The uptick in electricity when a home team's defense is stepping into a big third down late in a game is unmatched in sports. Especially when it's a good defense that the home crowd expects to make a play. People stand, they get loud, and the offense is visibly forced to deal with the noise. Then there's that brief breath holding as the play unfolds, and then an eruption when the defense makes a play and gets off the field. There's nothing better than this, and it's why despite all the comforts of watching a game at home, there are certain things in-person viewing provides that can't be matched from the couch.

Frank Gore

(Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Obviously.

