8 things to know about UND playoff opponent Sacramento State

Nov. 22—GRAND FORKS — The UND football program will host an FCS first round playoff game for just the third time on Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks (7-4) host Sacramento State (7-4) at the Alerus Center at noon. The game can be seen exclusively on ESPN-Plus.

Here's what you need to know about the Hornets.

UND has had plenty of connections with Sac State over the years.

Terry Wanless was athletic director at UND from during the 1990s, where he led the athletic program to four national titles, 36 North Central Conference championships and 25 league runner-up finishes.

Wanless left UND for Sac State and spent 12 seasons there before retiring in 2014.

At Sac State, Wanless' teams won 56 conference championships.

Jordan Gigli was a defensive line coach at Sac State before coming to UND (2014-18). He's now at Northern Illinois.

Former UND quarterback Nate Ketteringham (2017-19) and defensive end Noah Johnson (2015-16) started their careers in Sacramento.

Former UND running backs coach Malcolm Agnew, who coached John Santiago and Brady Oliveira with the Fighting Hawks, left Grand Forks after three seasons to join the Sac State staff. Agnew is now the running backs coach at Stanford.

Who UND will see at quarterback for Sacramento State isn't perfectly clear.

Both Kaiden Bennett and Carson Conklin played in the Hornets' regular-season finale at UC Davis.

With Sac State trailing Davis 17-0 at halftime, Bennett took over at QB and had three touchdown passes. He was 18-for-28 for 232 yards with an interception. Conklin was 13-for-25 for 129 yards and an interception in the first half.

Bennett was the team's starting quarterback for much of the first half of the season before Conklin, a true freshman, took over later in the year.

In home games, Bennett has a 70 percent completion percentage. In road games, he has a 42.6 completion percentage.

Bennett started his career at Boise State before transferring to Nevada in the fall of 2020, then transferring again to Sacramento State.

UND is 110-29 all-time in the Alerus Center, a building that opened in 2001.

Two of those losses have come against the Hornets as Sacramento State won 31-7 in 2013 and 34-27 in 2017.

In 2013, Joe Mollberg was sacked five times and threw three interruptions as Sac State quarterback Garrett Safron was 19-for-204 for 202 yards.

The Hawks also struggled to run the ball as wide receiver Jameer Jackson was the team's leading rusher out of the wildcat formation. He had four carries for 29 yards.

In 2017, Sac State's Roman Ale threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns. UND's Andrew Zimmerman filled in for Keaton Studsrud at quarterback and passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Both De'mun Mercer (115 yards) and Noah Wanzek (100 yards) had big receiving days for UND in the loss.

The Hornets rank 67th in the FCS in rushing defense, allowing 156.5 yards per game.

Sac State gave up 328 rushing yards to Montana State and 305 to Montana.

However, those numbers in two big games skew the statistics a bit as the Hornets allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards four times this season.

UND's run defense hasn't performed a lot better. The Fighting Hawks rank No. 55 in the country, giving up 147.3 yards per game.

UND gave up more than 170 rushing yards in a game this season — 266 to No. 1 South Dakota State and 225 last week against Illinois State.

Sac State starting cornerback Caleb Nelson started his career at UND, and his older brother Lenny Nelson was a safety for the Fighting Hawks.

Nelson was at UND from 2019-21. He appeared in 23 games and had 31 total tackles.

Nelson was a second team all-Big Sky Conference selection in 2022 and a preseason all-Big Sky choice in 2023.

The Folsom (Calif.) High School product is playing for the alma mater of his dad, Leonard, who played for the Hornets from 1991-92.

Minnesota Vikings fans will remember the name of Sac State freshman wide receiver Onterrio Smith, Jr.

His dad Onterrio Smith played college football at Tennessee and Oregon and later for the Vikings. He was a fourth round NFL draft pick in 2003 by the Vikings.

After the draft, he was the self-proclaimed "Steal of the Draft."

The Vikings released Smith in 2006.

Smith Jr. has not played this season. He's 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and a former three-star recruit out of Folsom High School in California.

Sac State's program profile has been on the rise in recent years under former head coach Troy Taylor, who's now the head coach at Stanford.

The Hornets are now coached by Andy Thompson in his first season.

Thompson was the defensive coordinator under Taylor.

The Hornets were 12-1 last season.

Thompson is tied for second in program history in wins by a first year coach with seven (Jody Sears in 2018). The record is held by Taylor, who was 9-3 in 2019.

Former South Dakota starting quarterback Carson Camp is with the Hornets.

Camp started for the Coyotes before current USD starter Aidan Bouman took over last season.

Camp transferred in the offseason and opened the year as the starter at Nicholls.

Camp, a native of Normal, Ill., threw for 4,123 yards and 24 touchdowns at USD, where he's perhaps most remembered for a 57-yard Hail Mary to beat South Dakota State — a play that was later named Sports Illustrated Play of the Year.

Who: UND vs. Sacramento State

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Alerus Center

Radio: 96.1 FM

TV: No TV.

Streaming: ESPN-Plus