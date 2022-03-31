8 things to know about new Rams LB Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner was surprisingly cut by the Seahawks this offseason, making him one of the top free agents available. He took his time picking his next team, ultimately landing with the Rams on a five-year deal.

It’s surprising to see the Rams pay so much ($50 million) for an inside linebacker, given the way they’ve treated the position over the last five years. But they saw a future Hall of Famer available and didn’t let him get away.

Here are eight things to know about the Rams’ new linebacker, who’s a Los Angeles native.

He’s from Los Angeles

By signing with the Rams, Wagner gets to return home. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, attending Colony High School in Ontario, Calif., which is in Greater Los Angeles. He left his home state when he attended Utah State and then was drafted by the Seahawks in 2012, but he’s now heading back home to play in L.A. again. That was a big draw of playing for the Rams, as was the idea of getting to face his former team, the Seahawks, twice a year.

Has the most tackles of any active player in the NFL

In his 10-year career, Wagner has racked up 1,383 total tackles. That’s the most of any active player in the NFL right now – 161 more than the next-closest player, Lavonte David. Wagner ranks 17th all-time in total tackles and as long as he keeps up his current pace of 138 tackles per year, he’ll climb into the top 10 next season.

Additionally, Wagner has never had fewer than 104 tackles in a single season, a testament to his consistency and reliability in the second level of the defense.

He’s only missed 2 games since 2016

Speaking of consistency and reliability, Wagner is the model of those things at linebacker. Since 2016, Wagner has missed a total of two games: one in 2021 and one in 2018. Before getting hurt in Week 17 last season, he had played every single defense snap in 19 consecutive games dating back to Week 15 of the 2020 season.

If you go back to 2018, there are only five games where Wagner didn’t play every defensive snap for the Seahawks. He can absolutely be counted on to be out there each and every week.

Has 2nd-most All-Pro selections among active players

Aaron Donald has the most first-team All-Pro selections of any active player in the NFL with seven. Wagner is second with six such selections. Wagner was a first-team All-Pro in 2014 and every year from 2016-2020, earning second-team honors in 2015 and 2021. So every year since 2014, Wagner has either been a first- or second-team All-Pro.

There legitimately hasn’t been a better linebacker than him in the last decade, which is why he was selected to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Most 1st-team All-Pro selections among active players: 1. Aaron Donald (7)

He’s 25-12-1 against the 49ers and Cardinals in his career

Wagner reportedly welcomed the idea of getting to face his former team twice a year, especially after the way the Seahawks cut him without giving him a heads up beforehand. The Rams were 11-8 against the Seahawks when Wagner was on the field, but he has a much better record against the other two NFC West foes.

In his career, Wagner is 16-4 against the 49ers and 9-8-1 against the Cardinals, a combined record of 25-12-1. The Rams sure like the look of that as he comes aboard.

Career missed-tackle rate is only 5.9%

This number on the surface probably doesn’t mean much. However, when you compare Wagner’s 5.9% career missed-tackle rate to that of Troy Reeder’s (14.2%), you realize how much of an improvement Wagner will be in the middle of the defense.

He missed 14 tackles on 184 total attempts last season, making a career-high 170 tackles in 16 games. In 2017 and 2018, he combined to miss only five total tackles, finishing those seasons with a combined 271 tackles. So, yeah. Wagner rarely misses when he gets a shot at the ball carrier.

Tied for 2nd-most pressures among LBs since 2016

Wagner isn’t just a great run defender. He’s also adept as a blitzer. He has 23.5 career sacks and 78 QB hits, finding ways to pressure the quarterback when blitzing from his linebacker spot. According to Next Gen Stats, Wagner’s 76 QB pressures are tied for the second-most among all linebackers since 2016.

He also ranks first in run stuffs and defensive stops, doing it all for the Seahawks throughout his career.

Rams traded away from him in 2012 draft

The Rams actually had a chance to draft Wagner back in 2012 when they were on the clock at No. 45 overall. Les Snead chose to trade down despite liking Wagner, and the Seahawks took him two picks later. Snead has a “Bobby Wagner Rule” now, which is that you shouldn’t trade away from a player you like – even for the benefit of adding picks.

It took 10 years, but Wagner is now with the Rams, which should make Snead feel at least a little bit better.

