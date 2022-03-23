8 things to know about Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

There’s been quite a bit to process in Atlanta over the last few weeks. From Calvin Ridley’s suspension, to Deshaun Watson rumors and now Matt Ryan being traded after 14 seasons, Falcons fans are in a state of shock to some degree.

But you can’t dwell for on things for long in the NFL, and shortly after Ryan’s trade was announced, the Falcons signed free-agent quarterback Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal worth a reported $18.75 million.

Mariota, 28, is an affordable option with enough upside to make things interesting this season at the very least. Atlanta hasn’t yet ruled out drafting a quarterback, but it seems very likely that we see Mariota finally get a chance to start again either way.

Here are eight things to know about the team’s new QB.

Played under Chip Kelly at Oregon

Mariota became a star as a red-shirt freshman by mastering Chip Kelly’s fast-paced offensive scheme. The Ducks could burn you with the zone option, run five-wide looks and kill you with quick passes, or simply let Mariota cook.

Not to mention, Oregon’s weekly uniforms were must-see television, giving this offense some extra sizzle. With a ton of NFL buzz, Kelly would depart for the Eagles head-coaching vacancy back in 2013, replacing Andy Reid.

Mark Helfrich took over as the next head coach at Oregon and Mariota continued to thrive over the next two seasons.

Won Heisman Trophy in 2014

Mariota capped off an incredible college career at Oregon by winning the Heisman Trophy in 2014. His consistent production not only impressed Heisman voters, but Mariota became one of the hottest names in the draft following his three-year run. Here’s a look at his year-by-year stats at Oregon.

2012: 2,677 passing yards, 32 TD, 6 INT; 752 rushing yards, 5 rushing TD

2013 : 3,665 passing yards, 31 TD, 4 INT; 715 rushing yards, 9 rushing TD

2014: 4,454 passing yards, 42 TD, 4 INT; 770 rushing yards, 15 rushing TD

Drafted 2nd overall by Titans, one spot behind Jameis Winston (Bucs)

Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota were considered elite quarterback prospects entering the 2015 NFL draft, going first and second overall, respectably. Mariota ran a 4.52 40-yard dash and showed good accuracy in college. Some worried he was too much of a system quarterback, though. Here’s what ESPN’s Todd McShay said back in 2015.

Mariota and Winston will continue their rivalry in 2022, as both are set to start for the NFC South.

Spent time with Arthur Smith in Tennessee

Things ultimately didn’t work out for Mariota in Tennessee, but he did get to spend some time with current Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. Despite having his fifth-year option picked up, Mariota fell out of favor with the Titans. The former No. 2 pick never really grabbed hold of the starting job and the front office opted to trade for Ryan Tannehill from the Dolphins in 2019.

Mariota lost his job and was not re-signed by the Titans in 2020. He would go on to sign with the Raiders during the offseason on a two-year deal.

Mariota's NFL career was slowed by injuries

Mariota was injured during his Titans career somewhat frequently. Per Sporting News’ Joe Rivera — who lays out a pretty good timeline of Mariota’s tenure in Tennessee — injuries were one of the things always holding back Mariota:

Backed up Raiders QB Derek Carr for 2 years

Carr doesn’t often get mentioned with the elite quarterbacks in the NFL, but he’s consistently been solid and he led the team to the playoffs in 2021, despite the Gruden disaster. Mariota played sparingly over the past two seasons, appearing in 11 games with zero starts.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith says he trusts Mariota

Smith arguably made the right call at the time in Tennessee by going with Tannehill, but that doesn’t mean his relationship with Mariota was tarnished in the process. The NFL is a cutthroat business — see Matt Ryan — and both Smith and Mariota know this.

Arthur Smith says he and Marcus Mariota have grown since their time together in 2019. "I trust Marcus," Smith said. "He’s going to come in here and give us everything we’ve got." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) March 23, 2022

Smith said he trusts Mariota and believes the former No. 2 pick will come into Atlanta and give everything he’s got, and frankly, there’s no reason to think Smith is wrong.

Mariota is ready to prove himself

Nothing quite humbles you like being given up on by the franchise that drafted you. And while Mariota signed in Las Vegas knowing there was an established starter, he’s waited long enough to get another chance.

Arthur Smith on Marcus Mariota: “He’s excited to get to Atlanta for the opportunity to prove to himself.” — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) March 23, 2022

Considering Arthur Smith made things work with another former first-round pick who’d fallen out of favor in Ryan Tannehill, maybe he can do the same with Mariota.

