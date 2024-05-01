8 things to know about Dolphins draft pick Patrick McMorris

The strong safety position has been a revolving door for the Miami Dolphins in recent years. After allowing Eric Rowe to walk in free agency, the team signed DeShon Elliott to a one-year deal to fill the role in 2023. In March, they Dolphins turned to Jordan Poyer, handing the 33-year-old veteran a one-year deal to be the safety in 2024.

But with no succession plan beyond the upcoming season and hardly any depth behind Poyer on the depth chart, Miami took safety Patrick McMorris in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Could McMorris be the long-term solution the Dolphins need in their secondary? Here are eight things to know about Miami’s rookie safety:

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire