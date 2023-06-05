8 things to know about new Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd

Here are eight things to know about new Buffalo Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd, who signed with the team as a free agent:

Former first-round pick and traded up for

One of the reasons particular NFL players are known is because of their draft status. Leonard Floyd was a first-round pick. That always helps.

In 2016, the Chicago Bears traded up two spots to land Floyd at No. 9 overall.

Played better with Rams

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being a Round 1 selection for Chicago, Floyd played better once he joined the Los Angeles Rams.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In four seasons in Chicago, Floyd had 18.5 sacks. Los Angeles ended up getting 29 sacks out of him in only three years. In each of the last trio of seasons, Floyd had at least nine sacks in all three.

In 2022, Floyd had a slow start but turned it around and eventually fully turned it around. According to Pro Football Focus, Floyd had just 19 pressures in the first 10 games of the season. In the final seven weeks, he registered 35 pressures.

Won with Von

Floyd was probably recruited a bit by Von Miller. The two know each other because of the cherry on top of Floyd’s career-to-date: In 2022, Miller and Floyd won the Super Bowl with the Rams.

Advertisement

Rams tried to trade him

Floyd ended up being cut by the Rams just before the start of free agency. It was a salary cap move by the team as they saved $15.5 million by letting him go. Per Rams Wire, Los Angeles actually tried to trade Floyd but were unsuccessful.

Scored against the Bills

Here’s what Floyd did to the Bills back in the day. A pick-six interception on a tipped pass from quarterback Nathan Peterman:

¡Pick Six! Leonard Floyd interceptó el balón y lo llevó hasta zona de anotación.

Vaya partido el de la defensiva de los @ChicagoBears#DaBears 21-0 #GoBills#NFLMX #CHIvsBUF 🙌🏈 pic.twitter.com/oMhrRMYfWm — NFL México (@nflmx) November 4, 2018

Some injuries

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd has been very healthy in his NFL career. The 30-year-old has played in double-digit games every season and has not missed a game since 2017.

Advertisement

In 2022, he did play through a few bumps and bruises. Per Rams Wire, he had a “lower half” injury and battled through it.

Unclear why he was still a free agent...

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reminder: We noted the Rams cut Floyd before free agency. That was way back in March and… it’s kind of unclear why he hadn’t been signed.

Adding to the confusion, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported right away that there was

“plenty of interest in the former Rams pass-rusher.” Fowler added Floyd should be signed “relatively quickly.”

Evidently Floyd is a patient man.

Mic'd up

One of the best ways to get to know a guy? See him mic’d up and off the field. Both can be found below. Floyd got his Super Bowl ring from the Rams and had a microphone on him during the event.

He even shared a hug with Von about 23 seconds in:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire