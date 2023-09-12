8 teams from the Pac-12 land in ESPN’s Week 2 Power Rankings

We’ve said it many times over the last month or so, but it’s becoming a truer and truer statement with each passing week: It’s such a shame that the Pac-12 is going to cease to exist after quite possibly the best year in the conference’s existence.

Until late on Saturday night, the Pac-12 stood as the only league in the nation that was undefeated, going 16-0 until both Arizona, Arizona State, and Stanford lost in the night window. Still, the conference is currently way ahead of the rest of the nation when it comes to non-conference records this season, and they are making an early statement when it comes to the polls.

Following the end of Week 2, the LBM Coaches Poll came out and put seven Pac-12 schools — USC, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Oregon State, Colorado, and UCLA — in the standings, while the Associated Press Top 25 added an eighth in there with Washington State.

ESPN followed that lead, putting eight of the 12 schools out west in their most recent power rankings. Take a look at where all of the schools stand following Week 2:

Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st

Week 2 Result: 45-3 Win vs. Ball State

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd

Week 2 Result: 66-13 Win vs. Southern Mississippi

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd

Week 2 Result: 35-7 Win vs. UNLV

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th

Week 2 Result: 34-24 win vs. No. 3 Alabama

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th

Week 2 Result: 56-10 Win vs. Stanford

Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th

Week 2 Result: 63-7 Win vs. Delaware

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th

Week 2 Result: 35-7 Win vs. Youngstown State

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th

Week 2 Result: 43-10 Win vs. Tulsa

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th

Week 2 Result: 45-24 vs. NC State

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 9th

Week 2 Result: 30-13 Win vs. Austin Peay

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th

Week 2 Result: 34-24 Loss vs. No. 11 Texas

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 12th

Week 2 Result: 20-13 Win vs. Baylor

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th

Week 2 Result: 38-30 Win vs. Texas Tech

Oregon State Beavers (2-0)

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 17th

Week 2 Result: 55-7 Win vs. UC Davis

Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 15th

Week 2 Result: 42-13 Win vs. Troy

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 21st

Week 2 Result: 36-14 Win vs. Nebraska

LSU Tigers (1-1)

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 14th

Week 2 Result: 72-10 Win vs. Grambling

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 18th

Week 2 Result: 40-34 OT Win vs. Appalachian State

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 19th

Week 2 Result: 37-20 Win vs. No. 24 Tulane

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 16th

Week 2 Result: 28-11 Win vs. SMU

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 20th

Week 2 Result: 42-7 Win vs. Lafayette

Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 23rd

Week 2 Result: 48-33 Win vs. No. 23 Texas A&M

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: N/A

Week 2 Result: 31-22 Win vs. No. 19 Wisconsin

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 24th

Week 2 Result: 20-13 Win vs. Iowa State

UCLA Bruins (2-0)

LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 25th

Week 2 Result: 35-10 Win vs. San Diego State

