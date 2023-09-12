8 teams from the Pac-12 land in ESPN’s Week 2 Power Rankings
We’ve said it many times over the last month or so, but it’s becoming a truer and truer statement with each passing week: It’s such a shame that the Pac-12 is going to cease to exist after quite possibly the best year in the conference’s existence.
Until late on Saturday night, the Pac-12 stood as the only league in the nation that was undefeated, going 16-0 until both Arizona, Arizona State, and Stanford lost in the night window. Still, the conference is currently way ahead of the rest of the nation when it comes to non-conference records this season, and they are making an early statement when it comes to the polls.
Following the end of Week 2, the LBM Coaches Poll came out and put seven Pac-12 schools — USC, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Oregon State, Colorado, and UCLA — in the standings, while the Associated Press Top 25 added an eighth in there with Washington State.
ESPN followed that lead, putting eight of the 12 schools out west in their most recent power rankings. Take a look at where all of the schools stand following Week 2:
Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)
Week 2 Result: 45-3 Win vs. Ball State
Florida State Seminoles (2-0)
Week 2 Result: 66-13 Win vs. Southern Mississippi
Michigan Wolverines (2-0)
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Week 2 Result: 35-7 Win vs. UNLV
Texas Longhorns (2-0)
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Week 2 Result: 34-24 win vs. No. 3 Alabama
USC Trojans (3-0)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Week 2 Result: 56-10 Win vs. Stanford
Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)
Week 2 Result: 63-7 Win vs. Delaware
Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0)
Week 2 Result: 35-7 Win vs. Youngstown State
Washington Huskies (2-0)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Week 2 Result: 43-10 Win vs. Tulsa
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th
Week 2 Result: 45-24 vs. NC State
Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)
Week 2 Result: 30-13 Win vs. Austin Peay
Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1)
Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th
Week 2 Result: 34-24 Loss vs. No. 11 Texas
Utah Utes (2-0)
Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 12th
Week 2 Result: 20-13 Win vs. Baylor
Oregon Ducks (2-0)
(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th
Week 2 Result: 38-30 Win vs. Texas Tech
Oregon State Beavers (2-0)
(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 17th
Week 2 Result: 55-7 Win vs. UC Davis
Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 15th
Week 2 Result: 42-13 Win vs. Troy
Colorado Buffaloes (2-0)
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 21st
Week 2 Result: 36-14 Win vs. Nebraska
LSU Tigers (1-1)
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 14th
Week 2 Result: 72-10 Win vs. Grambling
North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0)
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 18th
Week 2 Result: 40-34 OT Win vs. Appalachian State
Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 19th
Week 2 Result: 37-20 Win vs. No. 24 Tulane
Oklahoma Sooners (2-0)
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 16th
Week 2 Result: 28-11 Win vs. SMU
Duke Blue Devils (2-0)
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 20th
Week 2 Result: 42-7 Win vs. Lafayette
Miami Hurricanes (2-0)
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 23rd
Week 2 Result: 48-33 Win vs. No. 23 Texas A&M
Washington State Cougars (2-0)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Week 2 Result: 31-22 Win vs. No. 19 Wisconsin
Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0)
Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 24th
Week 2 Result: 20-13 Win vs. Iowa State
UCLA Bruins (2-0)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 25th
Week 2 Result: 35-10 Win vs. San Diego State