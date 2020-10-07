8 teams that could sign James McCann away from the White Sox in free agency

8 teams that could sign McCann away from Sox in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Though they’d love to keep reaping the benefits of having two All-Star catchers at their disposal, it seems it will be a difficult task for the White Sox to bring James McCann back on a free-agent deal.

McCann has earned the opportunity to be a No. 1 catcher in the major leagues, something he won’t be as long as Yasmani Grandal is on the White Sox roster. But there would figure to be several teams willing to give McCann that opportunity this winter.

