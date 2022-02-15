8 teams announced for Phil Knight’s PK85 tournament in November of 2022

Phil Knight’s big tournament is still in the planning stages, but we now know which 8 teams will be accepting the invitation to compete in the PK85 this coming November at the start of the 2022 college basketball season.

The tournament will be held in Portland, with some of the best teams in the nation coming to honor the co-founder of Nike. A similar tournament was held a few years ago — the PK80 — in honor of Knight’s 80th birthday. The Duke Blue Devils won that tournament, but it featured teams like North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Gonzaga.

So who will be competing in honor of Knight’s 85th birthday? Here are the 8 lucky teams:

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

Michigan State Spartans

North Carolina Tar Heels

UCONN Huskies

Villanova Wildcats

Iowa State Cyclones

Portland Pilots

