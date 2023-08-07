8 takeaways from the Vikings first depth chart

Ahead of their preseason opener later this week, the Minnesota Vikings released their first unofficial depth chart of the year.

While the first depth chart is hardly gospel, it does offer a quick glimpse into some early developments from camp.

The most important thing to consider from early depth charts is that rookies are usually listed as second-team players because NFL teams believe rookies should earn their starting spots.

Still, even with that point, there’s valuable information to take from it. Depth charts are the first opportunity to understand who might be competing for a starting spot and who might be further away than initially expected.

1. Khyiris Tonga is listed as the starting nose tackle

Khyiris Tonga might have had the fast track to the starting nose tackle position at the start of camp, and if you believed that, the first depth chart confirmed those beliefs.

Tonga is listed as the team’s starting nose tackle, placing him above T.J. Smith and undrafted free agent Calvin Avery. It’s not really a surprise given that Tonga has the most NFL experience out of the group, but it is important to note regardless.

Following the departure of Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, Tonga was expected to play a significant role along the Vikings’ interior. So far, that feels like the case.

2. Greg Joseph starts at kicker

Earlier in camp, special teams coordinator Mike Daniels said there was an open competition between Greg Joseph and Jack Podlesny to start at kicker.

While that competition is still going, Joseph may have the early lead. Joseph was listed as the starter on the team’s first depth chart, while Podlesney was the backup. Again, this could be a matter of the Vikings not listing rookies high on the list, but it is still important to keep an eye on.

Joseph made 26 of his 33 field goal attempts last season, and over his two-year career with the Vikings has converted on 83.1% of his attempts.

3. Jalen Reagor listed as starting punt returner

Most people will look past whoever the starting punt returner is, but for the Vikings, that seems like an actual position up in the air.

The Vikings signed veteran Brandon Powell in free agency, and Powell has plenty of experience on special teams over his career. Rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison also received some opportunities to field punts, and Jalen Reagor started last season as the team’s returner.

The first depth chart, however, places Reagor as the team’s starting punt returner. Powell is listed as a backup, but Addison is nowhere to be seen on this list. Instead, undrafted free agent Thayer Thomas gets the nod over him.

Punt returner feels like one of the positions that will still need to be figured out, but it is an intriguing piece to the depth chart.

4. Lewis Cine is a backup

This isn’t surprising, but it seems like Lewis Cine has more work to do before he’s a starting safety in this defense.

Cine is still getting back into things after a leg injury ended his rookie season early, but some still expected Cine to be a starter in the defensive backfield. Instead, Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum are the team’s starters.

Cine should still get significant playing time in the defense and will likely see an increased role as the year progresses, but expecting him to get a guaranteed starting spot because of his draft slot was already unlikely.

5. Kene Nwangwu is RB2

After releasing Dalvin Cook, the Vikings fully ushered in a committee approach to their running game; as a result, their spot on the depth chart might be a formality.

However, it is intriguing that Kene Nwangwu is listed as the team’s second running back. All five running backs make the “backups” part of the depth chart, but the website mentions that players are listed as they appear. If that’s the case, Nwangwu might establish himself as a contributor to the offense.

Since entering the league, Nwangwu has blossomed as a kick returner but has struggled to find any permanent role in the offense. Without an established starter, that tide may begin to shift.

6. Ivan Pace isn't the immediate backup, and that's okay

Undrafted free agent linebacker Ivan Pace, Jr. has impressed during training camp, but he’s still listed as the third-team weakside linebacker.

And that’s okay.

This is one of the situations where a depth chart might lie, and Pace could be closer to the first team than the depth chart explains. Still, keep an eye on veteran Troy Reeder, who is listed above Pace.

Reeder has plenty of NFL experience and had some flashes while playing with the Los Angeles Rams. It didn’t work out with the Chargers, but there is something to work with.

7. Mekhi Blackmon isn't an immediate backup

The Vikings depth chart doesn’t mention nickel, which means rookie cornerback Mekhi Blackmon finds himself lower on the depth chart.

Blackmon starts as a third-team cornerback, placing him alongside Kalon Barnes. Andrew Booth, Jr. and Joejuan Williams are listed directly in front of them, while Byron Murphy, Jr. and Akayleb Evans are the starters.

Blackmon is a little undersized to play as a starting boundary cornerback, but has the aggressiveness you desire from a starting nickel cornerback. As a result, it seems like the Vikings are developing Blackmon to contribute in that role.

This part isn’t so much about Blackmon, but watch Jaylin Williams‘ stock. The undrafted free agent has impressed during camp and is the highest-listed undrafted free agent on the depth chart.

8. Wide receiver depth chart takes shape

Surprise! Justin Jefferson is a starting wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings.

Jokes aside, it looks like the wide receivers are beginning to take shape. K.J. Osborn is listed as the other starter (the depth chart is listed in 21 personnel, meaning only two wide receivers start). Behind them, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor are the team’s immediate backups.

Behind them is where things start to establish themselves. Jalen Reagor and Brandon Powell have seemingly found themselves in a battle for a roster spot, and they’re both listed as third-teamers.

