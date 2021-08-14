8 takeaways from Titans’ Preseason win over Falcons

The Tennessee Titans made their preseason debut on Friday night and grabbed a dominant 23-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons, and old friends Arthur Smith and Dean Pees at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The story of the night was the defense, as Tennessee notched five sacks and got consistent pressure all game long. In fact, the Falcons didn’t record a single play in Titans territory during the first half.

The offense saw solid play from the two quarterbacks competing for the backup job and a few of the wide receivers stood out, but the offensive line, which didn’t feature any starters, left a lot to be desired in pass protection.

But let’s dive a bit deeper into this contest, shall we? Here’s a look at eight takeaways from Tennessee’s Preseason Week 1 victory over the Falcons.

It's OK to get excited about Rashad Weaver

Weaver was easily the biggest standout on Friday night. He was consistently wreaking havoc in the Falcons' backfield, both against the pass and run. The Pittsburgh product finished tied for the team lead with 1.5 sacks, while also adding three tackles in total, two of which went for a loss, and one pass defensed. When he wasn't physically hitting the quarterback, Weaver was creating pressure and opening the door for his other teammates to get on the stat sheet. One of his pressures led to him getting a piece of quarterback A.J. McCarron's arm, which nearly resulted in an interception. Granted, Weaver was facing a bunch of third-stringers in this game, so the competition wasn't exactly top notch, but the fact he did what he was supposed to and dominated makes this performance notable.

Titans' defense was dominant

Weaver wasn't the only Titans defender to shine on Friday night, as the entire defense dominated from start to finish, stuffing the run and getting consistent pressure. In fact, the Falcons didn't even make it past the 50-yard line in the first half, and Atlanta's offense registered just three points in total. Outside linebacker Wyatt Ray tied Weaver for the most sacks with 1.5 and had a team-high seven tackles, and fellow outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi, defensive lineman Trevon Coley and linebacker Jan Johnson also added sacks, bringing Tennessee's total to five. The Titans notched an interception thanks to a great read by linebacker David Long, and cornerback Breon Borders nearly came up with another. Corner Kristian Fulton came up with a pass break-up, and defensive linemen Teair Tart and Larrell Murchison both impressed upfront. If we have one gripe it's that Falcons signal-caller Feleipe Franks was running wild in the second half, which included a 52-yard scamper. Again, we can't get too crazy about this performance, which came primarily from guys fighting for backup roles, and came against Atlanta's third- and fourth-stringers, but the fact that this unit was able to completely dominate is still a great sign for Tennessee's defensive depth.

Dez Fitzpatrick is low in the WR pecking order

With Julio Jones and A.J. Brown not suiting up, the Titans had nine wide receivers dress on Friday night. Eight of them saw the field in the first half, but Fitzpatrick was not one of them. That leads us to believe that Fitzpatrick, who has been very quiet in training camp, is not off to a good start. If not for his being a 2021 fourth-round pick, we would be penciling in the Louisville product as a potential cut. It's still very early in the process and Fitzpatrick has plenty of time to recover, but right now it looks like he'll be buried on the depth chart, especially with other receivers continuing to leave their mark.

Kinsey, Rogers, Batson stand out among WRs

We already talked about Fitzpatrick as someone whose stock took a hit in this game, and the same can be said for fellow wideouts Marcus Johnson, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Racey McMath, all of whom also failed to record a stat. On the flip side of that coin, wide receivers Mason Kinsey, Chester Rogers and Cameron Batson all stood out above the rest of the players at their position. Kinsey led the way for the Titans with a team-high four catches for 41 yards, and he helped move the chains on multiple occasions, proving to be a reliable target for whoever was under center. Rogers had arguably the most impressive night of the trio. After making a 17-yard grab in the first quarter, Rogers took a punt return for 57 yards and set Tennessee up for its first points of the game via a field goal. Batson hauled in one of his two targets for 15 yards, which resulted in a touchdown. The wideout showed good body control in turning to grab the great back-shoulder throw by quarterback Logan Woodside. Batson also returned a kickoff for 22 yards, and he did see three punt returns, although he didn't have anywhere near the same success Rogers did. This game did little to further sort out the competition for depth roles at wide receiver. Rogers did move closer to being a roster lock, but it's still mostly a toss-up overall.

Keep stars' reps to a minimum

The Titans came away with a handful of injuries in the preseason opener, a fresh reminder that the team should avoid playing its stars for extended periods of time. Tennessee had four players injured in the first half alone — running back Darrynton Evans (knee), defensive lineman Trevon Coley (foot), safety Brady Breeze (ankle) and linebacker B.J. Bello (ankle). Then, kicker Tucker McCann took a late hit in the second half on his third field goal attempt that sent him to the turf in pain. We have yet to receive updates on any of these players. The Titans played several defensive starters, and a few from the offense, but some of the biggest names on the roster did not suit up. We expect that to happen eventually, however, none of the stars should be on the field long.

Tucker McCann takes slight lead in kicker competition

Aside from the injury to McCann, it was a great night overall for Titans kickers, as both he and Sam Ficken were perfect on their combined three field goal attempts and two extra points. McCann was 2-for-2, with makes from 26 and 42 yards, and he would have had a third from 47 yards if not for a penalty. Ficken made his long field goal attempt from 44 yards, and was successful on a pair of point after tries. However, this wasn't just about making field goals. Both Ficken and McCann's kicks had nice trajectories and were no-doubters off their legs. Right now, McCann has taken a slight lead in this battle, but Ficken is still right there with him. We just hope McCann's injury doesn't linger and knock him out of the competition entirely after such a good showing.

No O-lineman helped their cause

It was a rough night overall for the Titans' offensive line reserves, but that was especially true in the first half when quarterback Logan Woodside was getting assaulted on what seemed like every play. Most notably, 2021 second-round pick Dillon Radunz, who started at right guard, center Daniel Munyer and right tackle David Quessenberry got eaten alive whenever the Falcons sent pressure, a staple of a Dean Pees defense. The good news is that this poor showing didn't come from the starters, but the bad news is that the guys who could back them up are off to a rocky start.

Backup QB battle is neck-and-neck

Logan Woodside looked good in the preseason opener, completing 10-of-15 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown. What made his showing more impressive was the fact that he faced constant pressure. The downside of Woodside's evening came from a few throws that were behind his receiver, and he didn't look great on passes to the outside. Still, Woodside no doubt helped his cause on Friday night. The same can be said for Matt Barkley, who also looked good despite having just a little over one week to prepare. He completed 5-of-8 passes for 54 yards and showed great touch on his scoring strike to tight end Miller Forristall. If Friday night was any indication, this competition will come down to the wire. If we had to choose, Barkley is our pick to ultimately win it.

