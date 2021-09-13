8 takeaways from Rams’ impressive season-opening win vs. Bears

It would’ve been hard for the Rams to look much more impressive in Week 1, cruising to a 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears at home on Sunday night. They matched the rest of the division at 1-0, which just goes to show how good the NFC West is going to be this year.

But with Matthew Stafford looking the way he did against the Bears and the defense only giving up 14 points despite having just an average performance, the Rams are going to be tough to beat this season.

Here are eight things we learned from Sunday’s win over Chicago.

Sean McVay has opened the playbook with Matthew Stafford

McVay said it after the game. “You’re not limited in anything you can do in the pass game.” That’s a great sign for the Rams offense as they transition from Jared Goff to Stafford, who are two very different quarterbacks. Goff struggled on deep throws in the last two seasons and wasn’t particularly good off-schedule. With Stafford, he has a cannon and knows how to use it, connecting on two deep passes to Van Jefferson and Cooper Kupp. It helps that the Bears’ coverage was bad on both plays, but Stafford was comfortable throwing to all levels of the field on all different types of route combinations. The playbook has expanded for McVay with Stafford under center and it’s likely to lead to some gaudy numbers on offense.

Jalen Ramsey just keeps getting better

Ramsey was the best cornerback in the league last season. He was outstanding in coverage, a sure tackler and could play inside or out, making him a chess piece in the secondary. That’s exactly how he was used on Sunday night in the opener, and he exceled in every role he was given. He made nine tackles, including two for a loss, and broke up one pass. According to Next Gen Stats, he allowed five catches on eight targets for only 35 yards, a measly 4.4 yards per target. https://twitter.com/NextGenStats/status/1437257768382066691 I won't go as far as to say he’s more valuable than Aaron Donald, but he’s right there with the all-world pass rusher as 1A and 1B on this Rams defense.

David Long Jr. is more than capable of being a starter

There were some doubts about how Long would hold up in his first season as a starter. He silenced those questions for now with a solid performance in the opener against Chicago. He had one interception in the end zone and another pass breakup, making five total tackles in the game. Even when he did allow a catch, he was there to make the stop short of the first-down line more often than not – with the exception of one play where Marquise Goodwin got away from him. The Rams have felt good about Long starting all offseason long and he showed why that is on Sunday night.

Kenny Young has improved in the middle of the defense

The Rams desperately need a steady presence at inside linebacker to go along with a strong defensive line and a secondary filled with playmakers. Young will hopefully provide that as his role expands this season. He was out there all night and seemingly didn’t come off the field no matter the situation, a sign that he’s their nickel linebacker, too. He totaled 10 tackles with one pass deflection and a fumble recovery, his best play of the night being a tipped throw by Andy Dalton that led to Long’s pick in the end zone. The run defense needs work still, but Young looked better against Chicago than he did last year.

Offensive line held up well vs. formidable front

The Rams’ offensive line was tested from the start this season against an impressive defensive line for Chicago. Eddie Goldman was sidelined, but there’s still Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols on the interior, with Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn on the outside. Mack and Quinn had one assisted tackle each. Quinn shared a sack with Hicks, which was the Bears’ only sack of the game. The offensive line wasn’t perfect, but Rob Havenstein was great at right tackle and Brian Allen looked at least slightly better than he did in 2019.

No kicker questions this year

The Rams went into last season with Sam Sloman as their kicker, which quickly changed to Kai Forbath and then Matt Gay. This year, Gay is firmly entrenched as their only option and he didn’t miss a beat in the opener. He made all four of his extra-point attempts and drilled both of his field goals, one of which was from 53 yards. Gay has a ton of power in his leg and as long as he hones in on that accuracy, he’s going to remain the Rams’ kicker and contend for a Pro Bowl bid. There shouldn’t be any questions about this position in 2021.

Run defense is a work in progress

The Rams were weaker against the run last season than they were against the pass and there is still work to be done against opposing ground games. The Bears ran the ball successfully on Sunday night with 134 yards rushing, 108 of which came from David Montgomery. His 41-yard run helped improve the yards-per-carry average, but there were some holes that the Rams need to plug in the running game. This will be an area of the defense that will be worth watching as the season goes on because we saw the Packers exploit it in the playoffs last year. That can’t happen again down the stretch this season.

Modern throwback uniforms are excellent

This isn't a takeaway from anything that happened on the field, but the Rams’ “modern throwbacks” are the perfect alternate uniform for this team. It would be nice to see them wear these more than only three times this season, but every time they do put them on, they’ll look good. Now, for the Rams to have these replace the Bone uniforms as the away set…

