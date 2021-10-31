8 takeaways from the Patriots’ outstanding win over the Chargers in Week 8

The New England Patriots made a real statement in Week 8. It wasn’t the statement they made last week as they ran up the score on the New York Jets. That amounted to an unemphatic: We don’t stink. But in the Patriots’ 27-23 win over the Chargers in L.A., New England proved it can compete for the playoffs. The Chargers, behind quarterback Justin Herbert, look like legitimate contenders in a wide-open AFC. But, now, so do the Patriots.

The Chargers fought until the end, with a late touchdown (that Bill Belichick won’t love). But the Patriots got the W. They’re 4-4.

Belichick proved New England is legit. It will have contests against the Carolina Panthers (4-4) and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) over the next two weeks. If the Patriots want to carve a road to the playoffs, they will continue with wins against mediocre teams like their upcoming opponents. But more on that next week. Let’s dive into takeaways from this game.

Adrian Phillips had an absolutely heroic pick-six in the fourth quarter

The Patriots defense put together a sensational game, with safety Adrian Phillips making the play of the day: a pick-six in the fourth quarter. The Chargers were trailing by just one point, but Herbert fired the ball off target in what appeared to be a miscommunication with Jared Cook. Phillips was in the right place at the right time.

Phillips’ interception set up the offense to close out the game. They converted a 2-point conversion, which separated New England by seven points. When the defense stopped Herbert and company on the following drive, the Patriots offense chewed up almost seven minutes of clock and scored three points. It was just what the team needed.

The Patriots keep hoping Gunslinger Mac Jones is going to happen. It didn't today.

It’s good that the Patriots are pushing Jones to be a bigger threat with downfield throws. He has been a sound decision-maker and so he’s deserving of more shots to test the defense. But the Patriots relied upon Jones’ arm a little too much in the first half (we’ll get into some examples later), particularly when the Chargers were susceptible to the run.

It’s good that the Patriots are getting Jones more game-reps of aggressive, downfield passing. He’s improving. But it’s also good that the Patriots managed to pull back Jones’ play into a conservative space where they could close out the game. On the final drive, he completed both of his passes for 11 yards and rushed for a first down on a QB sneak. He and running back Damien Harris engineered a brilliant drive that required efficient and methodical work.

The Patriots' first-half decision-making was truly bizarre

The Patriots got aggressive by going for it on fourth down. That was great to see. But they went with a surprising play call: a throw to a fade pattenr from Jakobi Meyers. That’s not a high-percentage play, as shown by how off-target Jones was for the receiver. That was the first strike against Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

A few drives later, the Patriots reestablished their rushing offense, with Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson hammering the ball. When New England got into the red zone, they went to Jones, who fired incompletions on second-and-5 and third-and-5. They settled for a field goal. (Strike two.)

To close the half, the Patriots had the ball with one minute left on the clock. Jones connected with Kendrick Bourne for 10 yards, which got the clock running. With three timeouts in-hand, the Patriots then lost 30 seconds before firing an incomplete deep to Nelson Agholor. To the credit of McDaniels, Agholor was open. Jones simply misfired, but clearly, the Patriots felt they had a personnel advantage. Had they connected, it would’ve looked brilliant. But Jones looked erratic at that point in the game — and perhaps McDaniels should have called his plays accordingly. Ultimately, New England settled for a field goal. (Strike three.)

There were plenty of tough in-game decisions. It didn’t feel like the Patriots aced those situations in the first half.

It seemed like Justin Herbert saw J.C. Jackson's trash talk

Herbert’s first pass attempt went to Allen, with Jackson in coverage. The play went for 41 yards. Prior to the game, Jackson told reporters Allen is a “great receiver.” But the cornerback felt like they could keep the Chargers offense under control.

“It’s not really a big challenge,” Jackson said last week.

It was almost as if Herbert went after Jackson right away to prove a point. And if so: point proven.

That said, Jackson wasn’t the weakest link by any measurement. He played quite well. He stopped a deep target for Mike Williams in the second quarter and another shot for Allen in the third quarter. Jackson didn’t allow a single big play for the rest of the day.

The Patriots' problems with run defense were back

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and Phillips both took horrendous lines for Chargers backup running back Justin Jackson on his 75-yard run. They overpursued, which allowed the Chargers offensive line to clear both of them out when Jackson cut back toward the middle of the field. Jackson found running room, and would have scored if not for J.C. Jackson tracking down the running back. L.A. scored a touchdown three plays later.

The fact that he went 70 yards after this is mind-boggling. https://t.co/geEbuAKw75 pic.twitter.com/6FHRy4p9HH — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 31, 2021

This was a testament to New England’s inability to take care of the ground game. New England added defensive tackles Davon Godchuax and Christian Barmore, edge Matthew Judon and linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. Even Hightower

Gunner Olszewski played a spectacular game on special teams

There’s something about playing in SoFI stadium. Gunner Olszewski goes insane. It helps that the Chargers special teams have been weak in both 2020 and 2021. But on Sunday, Olszewski continued his insane production in L.A. against both the Rams and Chargers.

On Sunday, he put up one kickoff return for 26 yards and four punt returns for 80 yards. He now has 272 punt yards at SoFi.

Gunner is going to start lobbying to play every game at SoFi. 192 punt return yards in 2 games last year. 21 in his first this afternoon. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 31, 2021

The returner may just earn another spot on the Pro Bowl roster.

Speaking of special teams excellents, let's talk about Nick Folk

The Patriots have relied heavily upon Nick Folk this season, and though he has dealt with injuries through the year, most recently battling a left knee injury (his plant leg), Folk has been extremely consistent. He finished 4 of 4 on Sunday. That’s 20 of 21 on the season, with just one miss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 56 yards in dumping rain.

He even bested this broadcast jynx, with CBS touting his 39 straight field goals inside the 50-yard line. He hit his 40th with no issue.

36-year old Nick Folk has been so great for the #Patriots, even beat this broadcast jinx and made another kick. pic.twitter.com/zuUCtTnKZC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2021

Maybe the Patriots proved they're contenders. Because they're 4-4, they have to keep proving it.

“If we put it all together, we’ve got a chance to beat anybody,” Damien Harris said.

It may be true — particularly in the AFC, which appears lesser than the NFC at this point in the season. The Patriots are trending upward and they’re growing, with room for even more growth, particularly on offense. So New England needs to continue that trend, which will include sound performances (and wins) against the Panthers and the Browns. The Patriots are talented enough to be one of the best teams in the AFC if they continue to trend upward. But Jones, Jalen Mills (who allowed a late touchdown), Isaiah Wynn (who continues to struggle with penalties) and Jonnu Smith (who has needed McDaniels to engineer his targets) need to get better.

