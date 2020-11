The Green Bay Packers wasted no time dispatching the undermanned San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, using three first-half touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers to race out to a 21-3 lead that eventually turned into a comfortable 34-17 victory.

Rodgers finished with four touchdown passes, Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 173 yards and the Packers defense produced two takeaways.

Here are the takeaways from the Packers’ win in San Francisco: